Open in App
Tempe, AZ
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Daily Independent

Arizona Coyotes, Tempe Wins invite Valley to free skating session at ASU

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V3hGm_0l5UbAGV00

The Arizona Coyotes and Tempe Wins are sponsoring an ice-skating session for the public Saturday at the Mullet Arena.

The organizations are gearing up for the May 16 election when Tempe voters will decide if they want to create an entertainment district that would include an arena for the Coyotes.

Doors to the Mullet Arena, 411 S. Packard Drive in Tempe, open 8:45 a.m. Saturday, March 4. Skating takes place from 9:15 a.m. until 10:15 a.m.

Guests can bring their own skates or rent them at the arena. Tempe residents will receive free skate rentals when they show their ID.

Organizers said special guests will appear, and there will be Coyotes swag.

The parking lot and arena are on the east side of Packard Drive between East 6th Street and Rio Salado Parkway.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Harden out Tuesday with left foot soreness
Philadelphia, PA18 hours ago
Matthews' late power-play goal gives Leafs win over Devils
Newark, NJ16 hours ago
Hornets snap Knicks' 9-game win streak with 112-105 victory
Charlotte, NC15 hours ago
Bridges has 30 points, Nets beat Rockets for 3rd straight
Houston, TX15 hours ago
Oubre, Rozier help Hornets stop Knicks' nine-game win streak
Charlotte, NC15 hours ago
Pau Gasol gets emotional as Lakers retire his No. 16 jersey
Los Angeles, CA14 hours ago
Bucks beat Magic 134-123 for 18th win in 19 games
Milwaukee, WI16 hours ago
Anthony Davis leads Lakers past Grizz without Ja, 112-103
Los Angeles, CA13 hours ago
Embiid scores 39; Harden-less 76ers beat Wolves 117-94
Minneapolis, MN16 hours ago
Knicks' Jalen Brunson sidelined again by left foot soreness
New York City, NY19 hours ago
McCann scores 31st, Kraken win fifth straight 5-2 over Ducks
Seattle, WA13 hours ago
Irving's late run helps push Mavericks past Jazz 120-116
Dallas, TX14 hours ago
Kotkaniemi lifts Hurricanes past Canadiens 4-3 in SO
Raleigh, NC15 hours ago
Toffoli scores shootout winner as Flames top Wild, 1-0
Saint Paul, MN14 hours ago
Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey lead Thunder past Warriors
Oklahoma City, OK15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy