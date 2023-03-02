Open in App
Miami, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Congresswoman Wilson Joins Bipartisan, Bicameral Labor Leaders to Introduce Bill to Protect Workers’ Right to Organize

By Community Press Releases,

6 days ago
Yesterday, Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson (FL-24) joined a bipartisan group of House and Senate Members to introduce the Richard L. Trumka Protecting the Right to...
