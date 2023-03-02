VCNB commits $50,000 to Vinton County Community Fund

McARTHUR, Ohio – Vinton County National Bank (VCNB) has committed a total of $50,000 over the next three years to the Vinton County Community Fund (VCCF) in a partnership that is bringing together a long-standing local business and a new charitable organization to support area residents and communities.

Through its gift, VCNB is establishing the VCNB Family Fund for Vinton County, a permanent fund that will support grants VCCF awards annually to local nonprofit and public organizations for projects and programs benefiting Vinton County. VCNB’s gift is being matched dollar-for-dollar by the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO).

“Vinton County National Bank made its first and biggest investment in this community more than 155 years ago, when we planted our roots in McArthur,” said Mark Erslan, VCNB president. “We have been privileged to serve and to be supported by the Vinton County community, and today we are proud to partner with the Vinton County Community Fund, whose freshly planted roots are already seeding opportunities for the people we both serve.”

A local affiliate of FAO, the Vinton County Community Fund was established in August 2022 by local residents to grow charitable giving that fills immediate needs and seizes the most promising opportunities for the people in Vinton County now and into the future. Earnings from charitable giving are reinvested in the county through grants focused on five areas essential to creating transformative and sustainable change: arts and culture, community and economic development, education, environmental stewardship, and health and human services.

“Vinton County National Bank’s generous gift builds on its well-established tradition of service to our residents and communities,” said Bruce Knox, a founding VCCF committee member. “On behalf of every person who will benefit from this generosity for years to come, we couldn’t be more grateful for VCNB’s presence in and commitment to Vinton County.”

To learn more about the Vinton County Community Fund and how to support its work, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Vinton or contact FAO at info@ffao.org or 740.753.1111.