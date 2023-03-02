Open in App
Colorado Springs, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pikes Peak area men invited to CASA volunteer recruitment event March 9

By KRDO News,

6 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — On March 9, CASA of the Pikes Peak Region is inviting men in the community to a volunteer recruitment event.

“Dudes and Brews” is a chance for men to learn more about CASA and volunteer opportunities to help local children in the welfare system and family court system due to abuse or neglect.

According to CASA, many of the young boys in the system need a safe and positive male role model in their lives - that’s where the volunteers come in.

CASA said it aims to recruit men who can show boys what it looks like to be a safe, respectful and responsible adult.

Existing male CASA volunteers and staff members will be at “Dudes and Brews” to share their own experiences and answer questions.

“Dudes and Brews” happens Thursday, March 9 at The Carter Payne from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Men who RSVP can enjoy a free drink and free appetizers.

To attend “Dudes and Brews” or another upcoming CASA Volunteer Information Session, please RSVP here .

