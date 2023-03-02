Open in App
North Carolina State
See more from this location?
WNCT

New study reveals the most Googled dog breeds in America

By Ryan Harper,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=079M1L_0l5UTiZt00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Can you guess which one it is?

In a recent study by the website OurFitPets , we finally have the information on the most popular dog breeds in America: Can you guess what it is? It’s the Cane Corso!

The Cane Corso is the most Googled dog breed in the US with 1.32 million monthly searches, coming out on top in 46 states. The Boxer is the second when it comes to most searched, and the French Bulldog is third. The Cane Corso is searched on Google in North Carolina the most as well.

Americans dedicated over 330 million Google searches to different breeds of dogs in the last year alone. In this study, there is also information about the most searched dog breed by state as well.

Click here to view the stats on your favorite breed.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Carolina State newsLocal North Carolina State
North Carolina officials are asking you to keep an eye out for these salamanders
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
North Carolina City One of the Worst to Live Without a Car in the U.S.
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
North Carolina Restaurant Named One Of America's Best Pizza Places
Asheville, NC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
'Biggest' Pizza in North Carolina Certainly Isn't for Amateurs
Asheville, NC3 days ago
Cherry Point Spouses Club accepting fundraiser applications
Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, NC19 hours ago
Mount Airy man makes handmade guitars
Mount Airy, NC22 hours ago
‘I miss you, I love you, we’re proud of you’: Dozens of NC families remember victims of fentanyl poisoning, seek change
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
‘So excited’: North Carolina man wins $504,104 jackpot, plans to remodel home
Greenville, NC17 hours ago
Period poverty affects 1 in 4 teens. Two NC students started a nonprofit to tackle the issue.
Cary, NC1 day ago
Axium Packaging announces new $32M facility in North Carolina
Archdale, NC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy