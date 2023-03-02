New study reveals the most Googled dog breeds in America

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Can you guess which one it is?

In a recent study by the website OurFitPets , we finally have the information on the most popular dog breeds in America: Can you guess what it is? It’s the Cane Corso!

The Cane Corso is the most Googled dog breed in the US with 1.32 million monthly searches, coming out on top in 46 states. The Boxer is the second when it comes to most searched, and the French Bulldog is third. The Cane Corso is searched on Google in North Carolina the most as well.

Americans dedicated over 330 million Google searches to different breeds of dogs in the last year alone. In this study, there is also information about the most searched dog breed by state as well.

