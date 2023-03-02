Open in App
WSPA 7News

Deputies respond to bank robbery in Greenville Co.

By Nikolette Miller,

6 days ago

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to an armed bank robbery Thursday afternoon.

Deputies said the incident occurred around 1 p.m. at Home Trust Bank located at 8599 Pelham Road.

The suspect entered the bank, presented a handgun and demanded money, deputies said. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries have been reported.

7NEWS crew is heading to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

