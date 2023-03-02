Riley Keough’s Husband: Everything To Know About Her Marriage & Past Relationships

Ben, both a stuntman and an actor, was born and raised in Australia, which is where he met Riley while she was filming the cinematic masterpiece Mad Max: Fury Road in 2013. They didn’t get involved till about a year later, when the star had to return Down Under for re-shoots. “Falling in love in Australia was amazing. He started taking me all around Sydney to these little places he loved,” Riley recalled in a 2022 essay for Vogue Australia.
Ben and Riley tied the knot in Napa, California on February 4, 2015. “Technically, our first wedding was in Nepal, because we were there building a school a couple of weeks before we got married,” Riley revealed via Vogue Australia. “The families knew we were getting married and they said, ‘Let us throw you a Hindu wedding.’ It was so beautiful and, in some ways, that wedding was a little more intimate and really special,” Riley also said. “That wedding, I cried. At my bigger wedding I was a little nervous, I wasn’t as present. But it was still equally as amazing.”
One thing fans can tell for sure, Ben loves to post sweet snaps with Riley! Check out his Instagram to see the latest on the gorgeous married couple.
Riley stunned on her wedding day in a vintage-style long-sleeved gown by Delphine Manivet. Prior to tying the knot two times with Ben, she dated her Magic Mike co-star Alex Pettyfer, In 2012, Riley got engaged to him after six months of dating. However, they split up less than a year later in 2013. Riley was also linked to Robert Pattinson for a brief spell and was rumored to have had relationships with singer Ryan Cabrera and actor Jonah Hill.
