Rocky Mount Telegram

Nashville police charge three suspects in string of car break-ins

By By DAVE CRUZ Staff Writer,

6 days ago

Nashville police arrested three teenagers on larceny charges related to at least 20 recent automobile break-ins and issued a warning to town residents and visitors about locking their vehicles.

Tyshawn Williams, 19, of Nashville was arrested and charged with two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle and one count of misdemeanor larceny.

Williams’ alleged accomplices, two 16-year-old Nashville teens, will have charges brought against them on juvenile petitions. Additional charges may be forthcoming against Williams, according to a police department news release.

The Nashville Police Department on Tuesday began receiving numerous reports of vehicles having items stolen from them, included identification documents, credit and debit cards, cash, firearms and various other items.

“A neighborhood canvass was conducted to identify additional victims for which there were approximately 10 vehicles discovered having been rummaged through and items reported stolen from several,” a police spokesman said, adding that surveillance camera footage showed two suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts breaking into vehicles.

Shortly before midnight Tuesday, a state trooper relayed information to Nashville police about two men walking on Western Avenue.

Police said the two suspects were located and a consensual encounter was made, where it was determined that both were actively committing vehicle break-ins in the area. A search of them yielded evidence of stolen items gathered that evening as well as a firearm that had been reported stolen from a break-in reported earlier in the morning.

“Both subjects were detained until investigators could arrive,” a police department spokesman said. “Through follow-up interviews it was established that both subjects, along with a third male juvenile, had committed an extensive number of vehicle break-ins throughout a 24-hour period on Feb. 28. Another canvass was conducted, which yielded approximately 20 vehicles having been entered unlawfully and rummaged through.”

A search of a house on Old Wilson Road in Nash County resulted in the recovery of stolen property and evidence linking Williams to the break-ins.

“We congratulate our officers and investigators for their dedicated pursuit in bringing an end to these vehicle break-ins and to our citizens in the community for their attentiveness and willingness to provide us with surveillance footage,” Nashville Police Chief J.T. Winstead said. “Everyone should be reminded that criminals often seek the path of least resistance, so those who fail to lock their vehicle doors are more likely to become a victim of break-ins such as these.

“Please remember to always lock your doors and check before settling in for the night.”

