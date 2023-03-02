Open in App
Rochester, NY
News 8 WROC

David Eustis named next president of Aquinas Institute of Rochester

By George Gandy,

5 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Aquinas Board of Trustees announced David Eustis as the next president of The Aquinas Institute of Rochester.

Eustis, now the fourth president of the school, will be replacing Dr. Anthony Cook after announcing that he was stepping down from the position he held since February 2020.

He is currently the headmaster of Xavier High School — an all-boys Catholic high school in Connecticut. According to the Board of Trustees, Eustis helped strengthen the school’s financial position.

Eustis was also president and Chief Administrator of Northwest Catholic High School in West Hartford, Connecticut where he grew the school’s endowment and stabilized enrollment. He also spent 21 years as head of East Coast fundraising at Junior Achievement Worldwide and a consultant with Western European JA offices.

In a statement released by the Board of Trustees, Eustis explained that he feels honored to be named the next president of Aquinas and described his history with Catholic education.

“My experience in Catholic school leadership is a true reflection of the passion I have for Catholic education,” Eustis said. “I look forward to building on the school’s legacy of preparing young men and women to attend the nation’s top colleges and universities while instilling goodness, discipline, and knowledge in our students.”

