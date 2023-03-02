Open in App
Sangamon County, IL
WCIA

Man in Sangamon County Jail awaits extradition

By Danny Connolly,

5 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man currently held in the Sangamon County Jail awaits expedition to Bond County for a string of gaming machines burglaries.

According to a post on the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, 31-year-old Cody Angeli-Snow was arrested last month for burglaries at gaming machines at Cottage Inn, Goodfellas and Coz’s Pizza in Sangamon County and is currently being held in the county jail. On Tuesday, law enforcement officials in Bond County issued a warrant for his arrest for additional gaming machine burglary charges.

Sangamon Co. Crime Stoppers: $900k lost in scams since new year

He is also suspected of a similar burglary in East Peoria.

The Sheriff’s Office said Angeli-Snow is currently on parole with the Illinois Department of Corrections for similar crimes.

