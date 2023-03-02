Open in App
Minnesota State
CBS Minnesota

DNR asks anglers to remove ice shelters before deadline

By Beret Leone,

6 days ago

DNR asks anglers to remove ice shelters on lakes 03:49

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's the time of year again -- the winter season is nearing its end.

As a reminder leaders at the Department of Natural Resources are asking anglers to remove ice shelters on lakes before it's too late.

For most Minnesotans, that deadline is Monday, March 6. But for the northern third of the state -- structures need to be removed by March 20.

CBS

If shelters are not removed by the deadline, owners could be cited and structures could be confiscated, removed or destroyed by conservation officers.

"Kind of depends on what kind of waste or litter was left but there's a fine associated if you do leave anything on the ice that wasn't originally on the ice," said Officer Garrett Thomas with the DNR. "So make sure whatever you bring onto the ice needs to be taken off at the end of the day, or end of the season."

After the removal deadline, shelters can remain on the lake between midnight to one hour before sunrise with just one person occupying it.

