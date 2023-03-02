Open in App
Ames, IA
See more from this location?
WHO 13

ISU’s Oztelberger speaks on Caleb Grill’s dismissal

By Roger Riley,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QA3cG_0l5UK6i500

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State Men’s Head Basketball Coach T.J. Otzelberger spoke to the media Thursday regarding the dismissal of senior Caleb Grill from the team on Wednesday.

“Caleb and I have known each other probably from around six years,” said Otzelberger. “We’ve had a relationship and you develop a bond here for somebody you want, you want them to be successful. I’ve had a belief in him a long time, enough that I wanted him to be here with us at Iowa State.”

Otzelberger said this came down to what is in the best interest of the ISU Men’s Basketball Program.

“As much as I want a certain individual, like Caleb, whom I’ve known so long to be successful, with our team, we’ve got a lot in front of this, our guys have a tremendous focus, had a great practice this morning, and we have a great opportunity in front of us Saturday. I’m always going to be there for Caleb, I’m always going to support him and continue to support him, based on the relationship that goes back a number of years.”

Otzelberger said the team’s focus is now on the game Saturday at Baylor.

Thursday, Grill posted on social media that he’d been dealing with some mental health issues.

“What I can say, is regarding mental health, it’s important to me that all the young men in our program understand that mental health is a priority for us, and well-being in mental ability to be at their best, and feel good as something we treat very seriously and care about.”

Otzelberger was asked who would be asked to step up to fill Grill’s minutes, (he played approximately 30 minutes each game.) His answer to the question, “everybody.”

He said some players will be getting more minutes. His main overall goal is to recapture the defensive intensity which helped the team knock off some highly-ranked teams this year. He said if the defensive pressure is there, the offense will come.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ames, IA newsLocal Ames, IA
Ashley Joens named Big 12 Player of the Year
Ames, IA1 day ago
Iowa State stuns 7th ranked Baylor
Ames, IA3 days ago
Iowa men’s wrestler Spencer Lee dominates en route to third Big Ten title
Ames, IA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Drake dances into NCAA Tournament
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Iowa bracketology update: Where the Hawkeyes stand going into the Big Ten Tournament
Iowa City, IA2 days ago
Drake men advance to MVC championship
Des Moines, IA3 days ago
Drake guards fuel victories and appetites with their own Des Moines burger
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
DC-G, Bishop Garrigan bring home state titles
Algona, IA2 days ago
Number one Drake Bulldogs fan makes history at Arch Madness
Des Moines, IA3 days ago
Drake men win, UNI falls in MVC quarterfinals
Des Moines, IA4 days ago
Grill apologizes, takes responsibility
Ames, IA6 days ago
More than 2,000 kids compete in state archery tournament Saturday and Sunday
Des Moines, IA4 days ago
Urbandale U-Plex overwhelmingly defeated at the polls
Urbandale, IA12 hours ago
Harlem Globetrotters coming to Des Moines later this month
Des Moines, IA5 days ago
Kurt Warner shares his story with new Iowans, for a good cause
West Des Moines, IA3 hours ago
Vote of $43 million U-Plex in Urbandale on Tuesday
Urbandale, IA1 day ago
ISU calf birthing simulator helps prepare farmers for calving season
Ames, IA6 days ago
Rob Paulus with EveryStep joins Today in Iowa Saturday to discuss hospice care
Des Moines, IA3 days ago
DeSantis to visit Iowa before expected 2024 bid
Des Moines, IA5 days ago
Iowa Deer Classic brings thousands of outdoor enthusiasts to Des Moines
Des Moines, IA5 days ago
Crash impacts eastbound lanes of I-80 near De Soto, Van Meter
De Soto, IA3 days ago
One person injured in southside Des Moines shooting
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Ankeny teachers upset over school district's proposed benefits package
Ankeny, IA1 day ago
3 Iowa Cities Makes List Of ‘Best Small Towns in America’
Pella, IA23 hours ago
Madison County remembers one year since deadly tornado
Winterset, IA2 days ago
Raised at Full Draw teaches bow hunting for free
Des Moines, IA5 days ago
Corrosion threatens Grinnell water supply
Grinnell, IA3 days ago
East High School marks one year since deadly shooting with optimism, reflection
Des Moines, IA12 hours ago
Students hold walkouts to protest anti-LGBTQ bills
Urbandale, IA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy