Open in App
Tampa, FL
See more from this location?
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Unapologetically Southern, glam-rock-loving Thelma and the Sleaze returns to Tampa this weekend

By Ray Roa,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A4jVP_0l5UK0Pj00
Thelma and the Sleaze, circa 2023.
America’s favorite guitar-shredding snaggle-toothed lesbian, Lauren “LG” Gilbert, is back in town, still hawking an unapologetically Southern, glam-rock-loving brand of hard-nosed rock and roll that owes as much to U.K. singer Robert Palmer as it does to San Diego metal band Ratt.

Come to think of it, if Palmer and Stephen Pearcy fucked each other while Skynyrd filmed it for OnlyFans with the Runaways’ “American Nights” playing in the background , you might be have an idea of the kind of horny joy Gilbert’s band Thelma and the Sleaze brings to the stage.


Thunderous grunge-rock duo Hovercar and AC/DC-worshiping young gun The Dirty Janes make this gig one of the weekend’s best bets.

Tickets to see Thelma & the Sleaze play Tampa's Hooch and Hive on Saturday, March 4 are still available for $12.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tampa, FL newsLocal Tampa, FL
Bay Area Renaissance Festival returns, new splash area at Adventure Island and more Tampa Bay theme park and events news
Dade City, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy