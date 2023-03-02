Unapologetically Southern, glam-rock-loving Thelma and the Sleaze returns to Tampa this weekend

Thelma and the Sleaze, circa 2023.

<a href=https://thelmaandthesleaze.bandcamp.com/album/fuck-marry-kill rel=nofollow> FUCK MARRY KILL by Thelma and The Sleaze </a>

America’s favorite guitar-shredding snaggle-toothed lesbian, Lauren “LG” Gilbert, is back in town, still hawking an unapologetically Southern, glam-rock-loving brand of hard-nosed rock and roll that owes as much to U.K. singer Robert Palmer as it does to San Diego metal band Ratt.Come to think of it, if Palmer and Stephen Pearcy fucked each other while Skynyrd filmed it for OnlyFans with the Runaways’ “American Nights” playing in the background , you might be have an idea of the kind of horny joy Gilbert’s band Thelma and the Sleaze brings to the stage.Thunderous grunge-rock duo Hovercar and AC/DC-worshiping young gun The Dirty Janes make this gig one of the weekend’s best bets.