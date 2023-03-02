Melissa Butler and The Lip Bar Launch TLB Skincare

The Lip Bar , a Black-owned, Detroit-based vegan, cruelty-free beauty brand, has launched its first-ever skincare collection, TLB Skincare .

The Lip Bar Founder Melissa Butler wanted to expand into skincare to level up the self-care services she offers her clients.

TLB Skincare’s skin-nourishing ingredients boast the following benefits:

Serving as a natural barrier against blue light exposure

Enhancing skin elasticity

Boosting collagen production

Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties

Each item is priced at an affordable price of less than $20.

TLB Skincare is packed with superfood ingredients, such as:

Hyaluronic acid.

Reishi mushroom extract.

Blueberry extract.

Rosehipp oil.

The new collection features four items designed to purify, moisturize, and calm the skin:

TLB Skincare Products

Total Meltdown Makeup Remover Balm ($16; 1.4oz.): This is a cleansing balm that transforms into an oil and helps remove makeup and impurities. It contains Hyaluronic Acid, Reishi mushroom extract, and Rosehip Oil, which provide a deep cleanse and leave the skin feeling nourished. Clean Up Gel Facial Cleanser ($16; 3.0oz.): This is a gentle gel cleanser that forms a soft lather when mixed with water to remove dirt from the skin without drying it out. The cranberry extract, upcycled blueberry oil, and Reishi mushroom extract included in this product are designed to improve skin elasticity and replenish cell moisture. Snap Back Toner Serum Drops ($18; 1.0oz.): This serum is gentle and quickly absorbed by the skin. It contains mushroom extract and Hyaluronic Acid, which help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and brighten the skin with antioxidants. Dew Me Everyday Moisturizer ($16; 1.5oz): This is a lightweight daily moisturizer that absorbs into the skin STAT to reduce dullness without clogging pores. It contains upcycled blueberry oil, Hyaluronic Acid, and Reishi mushroom extract to boost hydration, preserve collagen, and improve hyperpigmentation for healthy skin.

Cleanup Dew Me Snap Back Total Meltdown TLB Skincare

TLB Skincare is now available at TheLipBar.com , Target.com, and Target stores nationwide.

Melissa Butler founded The Lip Bar in 2012 after she grew exceedingly frustrated with the limited options of beauty brands with clean ingredients and products that catered to a diverse audience.

The brand became famous for its range of inclusive, vegan, cruelty-free lip products before expanding into makeup and skincare.

