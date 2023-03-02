Tampa dive bar Bigfoot on the River hosts first punk-rock concert this weekend
By Ray Roa,
5 days ago
Tim Anderson ’s long had a knack for bringing out-of-the-box, ear-splitting sounds to non-traditional venues, and the Tampa promoter and musician is doing it again with this one at Bigfoot on the River, a riverside dive bar near Busch Gardens.
His punk trio, Crone is in the middle of this bill and playing its first show alongside Tampa hardcore lifer Yield To None .
Anderson told CL that the performance is happening on the dock’s gazebo, and that the secret to booking these shows is to be a very annoying person. “Frequenting the establishment helps,” he added.
Afterworld opens the show just a few days off the release of a demo, where the dark-electro duo featuring CL staff writer Justin Garcia and Carson Cox (Merchandise, Romeo Blu, Too Free) plays noise-rock that’s harsh (“Make Me”), freaky (“Don’t you like it?”) and even poppy (check out the hook on “Eternally You”).
