Open in App
Tampa, FL
See more from this location?
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa dive bar Bigfoot on the River hosts first punk-rock concert this weekend

By Ray Roa,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gzFPK_0l5UJKwn00
Bigfoot on the River
Tim Anderson ’s long had a knack for bringing out-of-the-box, ear-splitting sounds to non-traditional venues, and the Tampa promoter and musician is doing it again with this one at Bigfoot on the River, a riverside dive bar near Busch Gardens.

His punk trio, Crone is in the middle of this bill and playing its first show alongside Tampa hardcore lifer
Yield To None .

Anderson told CL that the performance is happening on the dock’s gazebo, and that the secret to booking these shows is to be a very annoying person. “Frequenting the establishment helps,” he added.

Afterworld opens the show just a few days off the release of a demo, where the dark-electro duo featuring CL staff writer Justin Garcia and Carson Cox (Merchandise, Romeo Blu, Too Free) plays noise-rock that’s harsh (“Make Me”), freaky (“Don’t you like it?”) and even poppy (check out the hook on “Eternally You”).

Donations to see Yield To None, Crone and Afterworld play Tampa's Bigfoot on the River on Saturday, March 4 would normally be collected at the door for a show like this, but there's literally no door on the gazebo.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tampa, FL newsLocal Tampa, FL
The 8th annual Margarita Wars returns to Tampa this spring
Tampa, FL20 hours ago
Tampa Bay’s last Hamburger Mary’s to close, hosts final performances this weekend
Clearwater, FL23 hours ago
Hard seltzer festival, Seltzerland returns to Tampa next month
Tampa, FL46 minutes ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Disgraced Americana songwriter Ryan Adams is back on tour and coming to Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL19 hours ago
Bay Area Renaissance Festival returns, new splash area at Adventure Island and more Tampa Bay theme park and events news
Dade City, FL1 day ago
Revered noise-rock duo Lightning Bolt is coming to Tampa Bay next month
Tampa, FL1 day ago
23 new concerts coming to Tampa Bay, including Tommy Prine, son of the late John Prine
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
‘Fast & Furious’ actor Sung Kang is coming to Tampa’s Gasparilla International Film Fest
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa are bringing a 'High School Reunion' tour to Tampa this summer
Tampa, FL1 day ago
The 2023 Gasparilla Festival of the Arts is this weekend in downtown Tampa
Tampa, FL4 days ago
Big Sad headlines free Emo Night Tampa concert in Seminole Heights
Tampa, FL5 days ago
Orlando hardcore heavyweight Gillian Carter plays a Tampa biker bar on Friday
Tampa, FL5 days ago
Tampa Bay's best live music happening this week (March 2-9)
Tampa, FL5 days ago
Unapologetically Southern, glam-rock-loving Thelma and the Sleaze returns to Tampa this weekend
Tampa, FL5 days ago
Cheap Trick plays intimate Hard Rock Tampa show on Tuesday
Tampa, FL5 days ago
Before Coachella, Philly hardcore favorite Soul Glo plays Tampa on Tuesday
Tampa, FL5 days ago
Music at this weekend's Gasparilla Festival of the Arts includes Mandy Harvey from 'America's Got Talent'
Tampa, FL5 days ago
20 Tampa Bay Beer Week events, parties, and special releases
Tampa, FL6 days ago
Great Big Sea's Alan Doyle plays Clearwater this month
Clearwater, FL5 days ago
Pete’s Ybor, from the minds behind Pete's Bagels, soft opens in Tampa next week
Tampa, FL6 days ago
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor runs virtually unopposed and wins second term
Tampa, FL13 hours ago
Kenny Vance headlines 'Doo Wop Reunion' coming to Clearwater on Saturday
Clearwater, FL5 days ago
Annual Food & Wine Festival returns to Busch Gardens Tampa this month
Tampa, FL6 days ago
Tampa natives open new organic and plant-based dessert shop Tru Vegan Creamery
Tampa, FL6 days ago
Jane Goodall’s Tampa Theatre talk sold out quickly, but select students can earn free tickets to get in
Tampa, FL7 days ago
Before he leaves 'The Voice' Blake Shelton stops in Tampa on Friday
Tampa, FL6 days ago
Four Tampa City Council races appear to be headed for runoffs
Tampa, FL14 hours ago
Willie Nelson's set is sold-out, but there's so much more music happening at Plant City's Strawberry Festival this weekend
Plant City, FL6 days ago
Despite zoning law, Tampa city council candidate Blake Casper is using his Bayshore homes as commercial sites
Tampa, FL5 days ago
Bill Carlson wins re-election in Tampa City Council District 4
Tampa, FL15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy