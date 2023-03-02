Fresno Pipe Bombings Allegedly Linked to Man With Huge Stash of Nazi Gear

Fresno Police Department

Police have seized Nazi flags and white supremacist regalia following the arrest of five people for a series of pipe bombings in Fresno, California. Suspected bomber Scott Anderson, 44, is accused of planting seven pipe bombs, the first on Dec. 13, 2022. After that, the frequency and intensity of the bombings ramped up, according to Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama. The most recent was on Feb. 21 when a pipe bomb was placed in a car at a Fresno County Probation Office. Anderson frequently recorded the crimes, according to the FBI, who said location data from his devices confirmed he’s responsible. Frank Rocha, 56, Steven Burkett, 51, Paul New, 55, and Amanda Sanders, 41, were also arrested in connection to the crimes. No one was hurt in the incidents, and Balderrama said it’s too early in the investigation to discern if the crimes were hate crimes. However, when detectives searched Anderson’s house, they found an AR-15 rifle along with several other guns among a horde of Nazi flags and paraphernalia, as well as a sign saying “White Pride” alongside a swastika.

Fresno Police Department

