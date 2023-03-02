A Spanish TikToker Called Out How US Parenting Gets It Wrong & It's Honestly So Accurate

A Spaniard in the U.S. (@_anaglidersleeve) made a video on TikTok noting how parenthood is so different in both countries. She said parenting in America is "boring and isolating," and she thought she was depressed until she realized it was just culture shock.

Most of the accounts who viewed and commented on her video also seem to agree with her — many of them from the U.S.

The main differences have a lot to do with having a work/life balance and the judgment that comes with societal norms.

She says that Spanish people go out every day for different social events despite being a workday, whereas people in the U.S. usually just go home after their shift. Most parents in Spain will spend their time at the playground, chatting with other adults.

"There are many playgrounds that have attached like a little bar or coffee shop, and it's super normal to have a glass of wine or a beer with other parents while the kids play in the playground. That's like unthinkable in the U.S.," she said.

My thoughts on parenthood/motherhood in the U.S🇺🇸 vs Spain🇪🇸 #cultureshock #livingabroad #livingabroadwithkids #motherhoodjourney #mothethood #momsoftiktok #momlife #momtok #spain #usa #fypシ #learnontiktok

The creator also points out that Americans seem to stop their evening when it's their kid's bedtime. In Spain, they continue the night if they are having fun and the children fall asleep in the stroller, for example.

Her original video was seen by 1.2 million users and liked by 194.5K people, and thousands commented on how accurate she was.

"I'm an American, and I studied in Spain. I remember thinking how cool it was to see whole families, babies included, out at cafes at midnight!"

The creator replied that there is no judgment when Spanish families stay out late. Some people were in awe by how "healthy" living overseas can be.

"Working is so draining in the U.S. I can barely function after working all day," one person pointed out, to which the creator responded that she "couldn't agree more."

Many said that Spanish people enjoy life, while the U.S. is stressed about bills on top of feeling burnt out.

"We're overworked, underpaid, and can't afford groceries or medical care. We're all so stressed out."

Some other points listed included living close to family, mothers not being judged for going out to clubs and how spontaneous plans can be in Spain.

The overall consensus seemed to be that the U.S. just doesn't do it right.