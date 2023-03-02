Open in App
Tampa, FL
Watch: Alligator interrupts lacrosse practice at Florida high school

By Ben Hooper,

5 days ago

March 2 (UPI) -- A Florida high school's lacrosse team practice was interrupted when an alligator decided to take a walk across the field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s8Ksz_0l5UE9Qg00
FOX 35 Orlando/YouTube

The Alonso High School lacrosse team tweeted a video showing the alligator that caused a scene by strolling across the Tampa field during a practice session.

The video, recorded by Eric Klaus, shows players keeping their distance while the gator walks by with Aerosmith's "Walk this Way" playing in the background.

"First a fish Falls from the sky, now a gator comes to visit -- looks like it's time for a new team award," the team tweeted.

A track-and-field practice at the same school was interrupted by a visiting alligator in April 2021.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

