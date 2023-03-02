Wait, Did Selena Gomez Just Reveal an ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 Spoiler on IG?

While we wait for a premiere date for Only Murder in the Building season three (*gives Hulu the side eye*), we’ve been staying informed by casually checking the social media profiles of the cast members.

Luckily, star Selena Gomez, 30, returned from her social media hiatus and posted a behind-the-scenes snap with her co-star Jesse Williams (who joined the cast for season three). However, when some fans read the caption of the post, they started to wonder aloud if the “Lose You to Love Me” singer had dropped a spoiler for the latest installment.

CRAIG BLANKENHORN/HULU

In the BTS snap, Gomez is capturing a quick mirror selfie with her phone (which is being protected by the super stylish Bandolier Sarah Pebble Leather Crossbody case). Williams is sitting in a makeup chair while the Rare Beauty founder playfully holds up two fingers to create bunny ears behind his head.

Even though we were elated to see the exclusive update on our Instagram feed, it was the caption that really made us do a double-take. Gomez wrote, “So @ijessewilliams is killing it on season 3 guys.. @onlymurdershulu @hulu.”

While the statement is clearly...probably...maybe...most definitely a silly joke, many OMITB fans started to wonder if the singer had casually teased some crucial info on Williams’s character in the new season. One commenter wrote, “Hold up...did you say...killing??” alongside the bulging eyes emoji. Another said, “Should I add him to my suspect list?”

Even Williams’s former Grey’s Anatomy co-star, Camilla Luddington, playfully joked about about Williams’s “next victim,” commenting, “Who??”

CRAIG BLANKENHORN/HULU

OK, so it doesn’t seem likely that Gomez would reveal the actual killer in an IG post while the season was still filming. But then does that mean Williams *isn’t* the killer?! Guess we’ll just have to keep IG stalking the cast for more clues...

