All 32 Offensive Coordinators for the 2023 NFL Season

There will be a number of new faces running NFL offenses in 2023. Here’s the rundown.

After a hiring frenzy in February across the NFL, all 32 offensive coordinator positions in the league have been filled for the 2023 season. Often seen as a stepping stone up the coaching ladder, offensive coordinators are frequently viewed as professional football’s future great minds in its ever-changing landscape.

The 2023 season will feature some familiar names on the sidelines, but it also will have some new faces lurking behind play sheets—as most of the league’s OCs only have been with their current teams for approximately a year.

Here are all the offensive coordinators for the 2023 season and a little about their background:

NFC East

Mike Kafka enters his second season as Giants offensive coordinator in 2023. Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY Network

Dallas Cowboys , Brian Schottenheimer : Previous OC Kellen Moore and Dallas agreed to part ways after the 2022 season ended, leading the way for Schottenheimer to get the promotion from coaching analyst. Schottenheimer previously has served as OC for the Jets, Rams and Seahawks.

New York Giants , Mike Kafka : Few expected New York to be an explosive offense in 2022, but Kafka made the Giants offense an efficient one. As a rookie OC, Kafka led an offense that threw the fewest interceptions (six) in the NFL, and that kind of ball security played no small role in the team earning a playoff berth for the first time since the ’16 season. Before New York, he was Patrick Mahomes’s quarterback coach with the Chiefs.

Washington Commanders , Eric Bieniemy : For several years, Bieniemy was a name mentioned in connection with head coach openings. Now, after 10 seasons in Andy Reid’s shadow on the Chiefs staff (five as running backs coach and five as the OC), he has finally moved on. T he new Washington OC helped Kansas City win two Super Bowls and was at the forefront of Patrick Mahomes’s development.

Philadelphia Eagles , Brian Johnson : The 36-year-old quickly is ascending the NFL’s coaching ranks. He was a college coach for his entire career until Philadelphia hired him as a quarterbacks coach in 2021. After just two seasons, he was promoted to OC following the departure of Shane Steichen for the Colts head coaching job.

NFC North

Ben Johnson guided a Lions offense that ranked fourth in the NFL in total offense in 2022. Junfu Han / USA TODAY Network

Chicago Bears , Luke Getsy : Getsy was a first-time OC in 2022, and it was a forgettable campaign. Chicago ranked last in the league in passing attempts, completions and passing yards. The Bears also finished with the NFL’s worst record at 3–14. Getsy served as the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator for the Packers before taking this job.

Detroit Lions , Ben Johnson : Johnson has held several assistant jobs with Detroit since 2019 but was promoted to OC last year. In his first season in that role, the Lions ranked third in the league with 54 touchdowns and fifth in the league in total points.

Green Bay Packers , Adam Stenavich : Green Bay promoted Stenavich after the 2021 season when he served as the team’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator.

Minnesota Vikings , Wes Phillips : Phillips is entering his second year as Minnesota’s OC. He’s the grandson of former Oilers and Saints coach Bum Phillips and the son of former Broncos, Bills and Cowboys coach Wade Phillips.

NFC South

Pete Carmichael Jr. has served as Saints offensive coordinator since 2009. Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Network

Atlanta Falcons , Dave Ragone : Atlanta’s offense, guided by Ragone since the 2021 season, is in dire need of improvement—especially in the passing game. The Falcons ranked second-worst in the NFL behind only the Bears with 2,927 passing yards last season. Before getting this job, Ragone was an assistant for the Bears, Commanders and Titans.

Carolina Panthers , Thomas Brown : Brown will be a rookie OC this upcoming season after previously coaching tight ends and running backs for the Rams.

New Orleans Saints , Pete Carmichael Jr. : Carmichael has held the New Orleans’s OC role since 2009—easily making him the longest-tenured coordinator in the NFL.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers , Dave Canales : Canales replaces Byron Leftwich , and he’ll be a rookie OC in 2023. The 41-year-old got his first NFL job with the Seahawks back in ’10 as the team’s quarterbacks coach.

NFC West

Mike LaFleur joins the Rams in 2023 after two seasons as Jets offensive coordinator. Chris Pedota / USA TODAY Network

Arizona Cardinals , Drew Petzing : Petzing will make his coordinator debut in 2023 as a part of new coach Jonathan Gannon’s staff. Before this job, he held assistant roles with the Browns and Vikings dating back to ’13. Petzing and Gannon were in Minnesota at the same time when Gannon was the Vikings’ DC and Petzing was working his way up the offensive ladder.

Los Angeles Rams , Mike LaFleur : Los Angeles hired LaFleur away from the Jets this offseason, and he’ll give his best try to return the Rams to the playoffs. He is the younger brother of Packers coach Matt LaFleur.

San Francisco 49ers , Kyle Shanahan : San Francisco doesn’t have an official offensive coordinator—leaving Shanahan, the team’s head coach, as its offensive play-caller. He served as OC for the Texans, Commanders, Browns and Falcons before he got the top job with the 49ers.

Seattle Seahawks , Shane Waldron : Seattle was one of the surprises of the 2022 season thanks to a breakout year by Geno Smith, and Waldron surely played a part in his development. From ’17 to ’20, he climbed up the ranks within the Rams’ coaching staff. Starting off as the tight ends coach, he was promoted to passing game coordinator and then quarterbacks coach.

AFC East

The Bills have ranked among the NFL’s top three teams in points for three consecutive seasons under Ken Dorsey. Rich Barnes / USA TODAY Network

Buffalo Bills , Ken Dorsey : This was Dorsey’s first year as an OC, and Buffalo excelled under the rookie play-caller, ranking second in the NFL in scoring and total offense. Dorsey was the Panthers’ QBs coach from 2013 to ’17 and then took the same position with the Bills. He added the passing game coordinator title while still serving as QBs coach in ’21, leading to his most recent promotion.

Miami Dolphins , Frank Smith : Smith was hired when Mike McDaniel got the head coaching job in Miami last year. Smith previously served as the Chargers’ run game and offensive line coach.

New England Patriots , Bill O’Brien : New England welcomed back O’Brien after he spent the past two seasons with Alabama in the college ranks. The former Texans coach started his NFL coaching career with the Patriots in 2007 and eventually earned the OC job in ’11. Now he begins a second tenure under Bill Belichick.

New York Jets , Nathaniel Hackett : New York hired Hackett after parting ways with Mike LaFleur following the 2022 season. Hackett had a forgettable experience as a rookie coach for the Broncos in 2022 and is looking for better luck as an OC—a position he previously held with Buffalo, Jacksonville and Green Bay.

AFC North

The Bengals ranked seventh in the NFL in points in 2021 and ’22 under Brian Callahan. Joseph Maiorana / USA TODAY Network

Baltimore Ravens , Todd Monken : Former Baltimore OC Greg Roman stepped down from his role after the team’s wild-card exit this past postseason, leading to Monken’s hiring from the University of Georgia after the Bulldogs’ second consecutive national championship.

Cincinnati Bengals , Brian Callahan : Callahan has been calling plays for Cincinnati since 2019, and it’s been a great partnership with the team reaching the AFC championship game each of the past two seasons. The 38-year-old started his career with the Broncos as a coaching assistant and also has coached for the Lions and Raiders.

Cleveland Browns , Alex Van Pelt : Cleveland hired Van Pelt in 2020 after stints with the Bengals, Packers, Buccaneers and Bills. He was an NFL quarterback for 10 years and briefly worked a broadcaster.

Pittsburgh Steelers , Matt Canada : Canada has been at the helm of Pittsburgh’s offense since he was hired in 2021 out of the college ranks—this being his first NFL job. The longtime college coach has been on the sidelines since 1994 but has never been a full-time head coach at any level before.

AFC South

The Jaguars ranked 10th in the NFL in total offense in 2022 under Press Taylor, the team’s best showing since 2017. Nathan Ray Seebeck / USA TODAY Network

Houston Texans , Bobby Slowik : This will be Slowik’s first season as an OC , and he takes over one of the NFL’s worst offenses. Houston finished 3-13-1 last year in large part because of an offense that scored just 29 touchdowns. He previously held several assistant jobs with the 49ers and is the son of longtime NFL assistant Bob Slowik.

Indianapolis Colts , Jim Bob Cooter : He joins the Colts after serving as the Jaguars’ passing game coordinator this past season. Before that, he was a consultant with the Eagles. At the same time he worked in that role, Indianapolis coach Shane Steichen was the OC for Philadelphia.

Jacksonville Jaguars , Press Taylor : Last season was Taylor’s first stint as an OC, but he and coach Doug Pederson have worked together for years. When Pederson was head coach of the Eagles, Taylor served as the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.

Tennessee Titans , Tim Kelly : Tennessee promoted Kelly after a year as the team’s passing game coordinator. The Titans ranked 30th among the NFL’s 32 teams in net passing yards (2,914) and tied for 28th in touchdown passes (16) last year.

AFC West

Kellen Moore moves from the Cowboys to the Chargers for the 2023 NFL season. Tim Heitman / USA TODAY Network

Denver Broncos , Joe Lombardi : The new OC in Denver has held assistant roles with the Chargers, Saints, Lions and Falcons before getting the OC job for the upcoming year. Lombardi is the grandson of Hall of Fame coach Vince Lombardi.

Kansas City Chiefs , Matt Nagy : Nagy was a Chiefs assistant for several years before getting the Bears’ coaching job in 2018. He was fired after the ’21 season, leading him to rejoin Reid’s staff. With the departure of Eric Bieniemy, he gets his old job back .

Las Vegas Raiders , Mick Lombardi : Lombardi joined the Raiders as OC last year. The 34-year-old has been an NFL assistant since 2013 for teams such as the 49ers, Jets and Patriots. His father is Michael Lombardi, who was once the Browns’ general manager.

Los Angeles Chargers , Kellen Moore : Moore and the Cowboys’ mutual parting of ways led to him joining Los Angeles as its new OC . The former Dallas quarterback transitioned into a coaching role on the team upon retiring as a player in 2018. He was named QBs coach that same year and was promoted to OC after just one season.