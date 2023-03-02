Open in App
Baltimore, MD
Look: Ravens Wide Receiver Rips Team's GM In Viral Tweet

By Cameron Flynn,

6 days ago

Rashod Bateman appears to have taken exception to comments made by Ravens GM Eric DeCosta earlier this week.

DeCosta, in response to a question about the team's problems drafting wideouts, reportedly said the following, per Ravens reporter Sarah Ellison .

"If I had an answer, that would probably mean I would have some better receivers... We're gonna keep swinging."

Bateman, a former first-round receiver drafted by Baltimore in 2021, fired back at his GM Thursday morning in a tweet that's since been deleted.

"how bout you play to your player's strength and & stop pointing the finger at us and #8 ...blame the one you let do this.... we take heat 24/7. & keep us healthy ... care about US & see what happen.. ain't no promises tho... tired of y'all lyin and capn on players for no reason," Bateman said before removing the post minutes later.

While it's unlikely that DeCosta's comments were directed at any Ravens wideout in particular, Bateman's reaction - though certainly a bit strong - was somewhat warranted. It's not often a team's GM speaks on a specific position group the way DeCosta did this week.

With that said, DeCosta has actually spoken highly on Bateman's behalf in the past. A video of the Ravens GM speaking to reporters about the former first-round pick circulated in the replies to Dov Kleiman's original post.

"We’re very excited about him as a player, can’t wait to see what he can do this year," DeCosta said of Bateman, per USA Today's Jarrett Bailey.

Bateman has appeared in just 18 games since entering the NFL in 2021.

After missing much of last season with injuries, the 23-year-old receiver will look to put forth a breakout campaign this fall.

