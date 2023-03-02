Open in App
Santa Barbara, CA
News Channel 3-12

The ‘big chill’ to start 2023 has frozen out many dining areas without covers and heaters

By John Palminteri,

6 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The return of sunshine is going to bring the public out again for the outside dining areas many enjoy around the Central Coast.

On State St. in downtown Santa Barbara, Wednesday night was a perfect example of what foul weather can do to a business that banks on outside dining to make ends meet. It was 48 degrees and windy, making it feel much colder.

Not even outside heaters could help change the climate and entice customers with the type of temperature drop and blustery conditions.

At Joe's Cafe there were outside tables ready but regular customer Peter McCorkle said, "it's so crisp and cold we decided to come in." He said the weather should not keep people from supporting local businesses and encouraged the public to come out.

A server who had a shift Sunday in the break from the rain said, there were people who wanted the outside tables even in cold temperatures. "Not very many, but  a couple, because if they want to sit out there they are going to sit out there. frankly I was the only one willing to go outside and wait on them !"

Many businesses in the Santa Barbara Promenade had their chairs and tables stacked up and seating was only taking place inside.

After years of drought conditions, little rain and mostly sunny days, business owners have been able to enjoy the benefits of the good weather.

With heavy rain, wind and snow dominating the picture for the start of 2023 it's been a different flow of customers and income.

The hope is for a sunny and warm spring and summer season. When that happens the parklets are full whether it's for a sit down taco, a drink or an upscale dining experience.

After several years with good winter weather, a veteran restaurant owner Warren Butler at the Chase said, "we get spoiled here. It gets to be 40-50 degrees and you think it's minus 20!" Butler is from Boston and knows cold weather.

He says the weather has definitely been a factor to start the year. "There were days where nobody  at all were out on the patio. Fortunately we were able to fit them all inside."

Both the business owners and customers agree when it is cold, wet, rainy or gloomy  it can be miserable to eat outside. They say about 60 degrees or warmer is the point where the outside dining begins to pick up.

At Yona Redz  the take out orders are up when it's cold but they would rather serve up on the spot. Owner Yona Estrada said, "it's not the same as having it here and getting people to enjoy it out here fresh."

With a little sunshine coming back, the customers returned to his outside dining area. Estrada said, "we need the outside yes. We found out that a lot of people would rather eat outside and see the people walking by, it's beautiful, its Santa Barbara you can't go wrong with that."

McCorkle said after the rain he sees a fresh look to the area. "Now is the time to come down here and all of the dust and everything has been washed away.  It's beautiful."

For these businesses whether it's a restaurant or retail, there's optimism ahead when the temperature and sales start to heat up again. Butler said, "I'm looking forward to people coming back out and the tourists coming out in town. It's going to be a good time."

