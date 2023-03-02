NFL franchise tag tracker: A running list of all the players tagged during 2023 free agency

The late February to early March portion of the NFL calendar can be a strange one. Much like the peculiarity of the second month of the year ending after its 28th day, this time in pro football weirdly comes and goes just as fast.

That’s because it’s the annual franchise tag window, which conveniently takes place right before the sheer madness of free agency. The franchise tag window, of course, features the great players teams like, but they don’t want to commit too much security to them yet.

It’s not you, it’s me… oh, you get the whole deal.

This year’s field of players who could get the very exclusive franchise tag slapped on is a doozy. It’s a showcase of a few bona fide stars, cornerstones whose best days might be behind them, and upside players from which you probably want to see a little more consistent production.

And remember: Everyone only gets one.

Here’s a list of the players who have gotten the tag thus far — with all contract data per Over The Cap — as another wild NFL acquisition period is set to blow up over the next couple of weeks.

Daron Payne, Washington Commanders

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Tag value: $18,937,000

A former first-round pick out of Alabama, Daron Payne probably always had the ability to be an NFL difference-maker. But it wasn’t until 2022 that the defensive tackle actually played like a superstar.

The numbers are staggering.

While playing over 86 percent of the Washington Commanders’ defensive snaps as a listed 320-pound man (third on the team), Payne amassed 20 QB hits, 18 tackles-for-loss, and 11.5 sacks. Oh, and he started all 17 games. Payne was an absolute tornado in Washington’s defensive interior.

But with just over $17 million in cap space, the Commanders weren’t yet in a position to give Payne the compensation and term he was probably seeking. That’s especially considering that valuable edge rusher Montez Sweat is also due for a new deal. As such, Payne became the first NFL player this offseason to receive the franchise tag. With tags being an average of the top five of a respective position, he’ll earn an $18.9 million salary in 2023:

For Payne, provided he stays healthy, this is a relatively optimal situation. As long as he gets to play next to fellow interior disruptors Jonathan Allen and Sweat, he has more freedom to wreak havoc.

There’s an old pro football adage about the “Rule of Three” on defense. Every stifling defense has at least three powerful pass rushers. Between Payne, Allen, and Sweat — the label certainly applies to Washington. The other two might even help Payne eventually get the extended handsome contract he wants.

Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union

Tag value: $11,345,000

Engram signed a one-year “prove it” deal with the Jags last spring, then came through as a valuable piece of Trevor Lawrence’s offense. The former first round pick set career highs in both receptions (73) and receiving yards (766) while limiting the drops that plagued him late in his career as a New York Giant.

That made him a priority in Jacksonville, even if he may not be fully inside head coach Doug Pederson’s circle of trust just yet. The Jaguars opted to run it back via the franchise tag, which will give the club time to work out a potential contract extension or provide another chance for Engram to prove he can be a viable threat in the passing game.

While he may be more of a big slot receiver than a true blocking tight end, his value is clear. Now he’ll get the chance to prove himself once more with a leveled-up Lawrence and a receiving corps awaiting Calvin Ridley’s return from an indefinite suspension related to gambling on NFL games back in 2020.