Apartment Building in Lake Tahoe Forced to Evacuate Due to an Avalanche

The Lake Tahoe region is no stranger to snow, but even the mountainous resort area is struggling under the brunt of heavy snowstorms that have pummeled California this winter. In the past week alone, over 12 feet of snow fell down over Lake Tahoe, resulting in some precarious environmental conditions.

An apartment building in the Olympic Valley community was evacuated after an avalanche struck it! Bay Area news channel @abc7newsbayarea reported on the story.

Luckily no one was harmed in the avalanche, but the entire building had to be totally evacuated after the 25 feet deep avalanche buried its bottom half! All of Lake Tahoe's resorts have already been closed down due to the extreme snowfall and avalanche risks, but now, it seems that even the nearby residential areas are at risk, too.

As the report continued on, it announced that all roads in nearby Mono County had also been completely shut down due to the intense blizzard conditions. This was as of yesterday. Today, the weather in the area is clear, giving locals a brief respite from the snowstorms; however, we have not been able determine which roads, if any, are currently open.

This break from the insane winter weather won't last for long, though. Another snowstorm is expected to hit the region starting this Saturday, with forecasts projecting that it will last until at least Monday night. This is seriously scary: depending on the area, Lake Tahoe averages around 300-500" of snow each season. Already, most areas in Lake Tahoe have met or surpassed that annual mark- and there's still more snow season left to go.

With snow piling up that high, the likelihood of avalanches will continue to increase, threatening communities in the area. We hope that the residents of the Lake Tahoe region continue to stay safe during this time, both from the snowstorms themselves and any potential avalanches they may bring.

For more WanderWisdom updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !

Have you had a funny, interesting, or just highly memorable experience while traveling? We'd love for you to submit a video of your travels for a chance to be featured on WanderWisdom and our social channels! Click here to upload your clip and share your adventures with the world.