Jenna Ortega Was ‘Devastated’ to Not Star in ‘You’ Season 4: ‘That Bummed Me Out’

The scariest thing for newly-minted scream queen Jenna Ortega ? Conflicting production schedules.

The “Wednesday” star revealed that she was “devastated” to not return to serial killer drama “You” for Season 4 after making her series debut in the second season as Joe Goldberg’s (Penn Badgley) confidante Ellie.

“I was devastated,” Ortega told Entertainment Tonight of not being able to return to the series. “Easily one of my favorite sets that I’ve ever, ever been on. I was so devastated. I miss Ellie, and I’ve been wanting to go back to Ellie for a long time, but I was in Romania shooting ‘Wednesday.’ I couldn’t travel back and forth with the pandemic and everything like that, and when you’re committed to a show there’s just no way that it could’ve worked out.”

Ortega added, “But that one, that bummed me out. I tried.”

“You” showrunner Sera Gamble exclusively told IndieWire that Ortega was written into the original plans for Season 4.

“We wanted to bring Ellie back and we heard, ‘Oh, Jenna is doing some show,'” Gamble said. “It’s been just such a pleasure to see Jenna this year. We have ideas for Ellie if her schedule allows her to visit us again.”

Ortega previously told Teen Vogue in 2019 that she would love to reprise her role of Ellie and had some plot twist ideas of her own.

“It would be amazing to see Ellie come back and take control of her life,” Ortega said. “I just want her to be an even bigger badass. I don’t want her to come back and be extremely vulnerable and sad. We have to remember that even though people still find Joe somewhat charming, he’s evil, he does terrible things, and he gets away with them because of his gender and race and his position in society. [Ellie] has so much potential and so much talent that she shouldn’t waste because of him.”

Meanwhile, Ortega is slated to film “Wednesday” Season 2 and is starring in “Scream VI,” in theaters March 10. The Disney Channel alum’s upcoming roles also include a yet-untitled film alongside The Weeknd and Oscar nominee Barry Keoghan, directed by “Waves” and “It Comes at Night” helmer Trey Edward Shults. The Weeknd co-wrote the feature along with Shults, with The Weeknd collaborating with “Uncut Gems” and “Good Time” composer-producer OPN (real name Daniel Lopatin) to score the film.