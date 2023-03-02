Enfield chicken owner’s appeal denied

FILE — Chickens feed in a coop. Erin Hooley - staff, AP

ENFIELD — Mickey Scalzo vows to continue fighting to keep his chickens, despite a unanimous decision by the Zoning Board of Appeals this week to uphold a violation notice that states his Spier Avenue lot does not comply with the town’s size requirements for such use.

Scalzo appeared before the board Monday to appeal the violation notice he received in January and ask that he be granted a variance for his property.

According to property inspector Ricardo Rachele, Scalzo’s lot at 33 Spier Ave. is 0.17 acres, or 7,405 square feet. Under the town’s zoning regulations, the minimum size of a residential property allowed to house chickens or fowl is a quarter acre, or 10,890 square feet, and coops must be a minimum of 10 feet from the rear or side property lines.