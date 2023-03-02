Open in App
Enfield, CT
See more from this location?
Journal Inquirer

Enfield chicken owner’s appeal denied

By Susan Danseyar / Journal Inquirer,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CbW2k_0l5UBGhZ00
FILE — Chickens feed in a coop. Erin Hooley - staff, AP

ENFIELD — Mickey Scalzo vows to continue fighting to keep his chickens, despite a unanimous decision by the Zoning Board of Appeals this week to uphold a violation notice that states his Spier Avenue lot does not comply with the town’s size requirements for such use.

Scalzo appeared before the board Monday to appeal the violation notice he received in January and ask that he be granted a variance for his property.

According to property inspector Ricardo Rachele, Scalzo’s lot at 33 Spier Ave. is 0.17 acres, or 7,405 square feet. Under the town’s zoning regulations, the minimum size of a residential property allowed to house chickens or fowl is a quarter acre, or 10,890 square feet, and coops must be a minimum of 10 feet from the rear or side property lines.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Enfield, CT newsLocal Enfield, CT
Residents speak out against leasing park for Enfield complex
Enfield, CT1 day ago
Enfield Considers Park Proposal
Enfield, CT2 days ago
State, town officials to meet with Enfield residents on Tuesday
Enfield, CT1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Family loses appeal to keep backyard coop
Windsor Locks, CT22 hours ago
South Windsor OKs $35K for 911 stations
South Windsor, CT1 day ago
Prosecutors struggle to present murder case against East Hartford man
East Hartford, CT22 hours ago
Middlefield removing thousands of tires from property
Middlefield, CT1 day ago
Update: ID's Released For 2 Killed In CT Crash
Waterbury, CT21 hours ago
Does CT need 169 municipalities? Some say merging makes sense
Hartford, CT2 days ago
Manchester town manager proposes 5.5% hike in spending
Manchester, CT23 hours ago
CHART: What if Hartford hadn’t separated into 4 towns?
Hartford, CT1 day ago
Manchester considers buying tree farm, disbursing ARPA funds
Manchester, CT2 days ago
Lowe’s, Wayfair to occupy massive East Hartford Logistics Center
East Hartford, CT2 days ago
CT’s attorney general makes announcement about enforcement action against ‘ghost gun’ dealers
Hartford, CT1 day ago
South Windsor police: Aldi’s truck driver drunk on the job
South Windsor, CT1 day ago
Developer dreams of 196 luxury apartments, some fear traffic ‘nightmare’
Monroe, CT3 days ago
CT gun bill supported by city mayors runs into resistance
Hartford, CT1 day ago
New bankruptcy plan seeks millions more for Norwich priest abuse victims
Norwich, CT1 day ago
Body found in 1978 identified as East Hampton woman
East Hampton, CT1 day ago
Wilbraham man indicted for allegedly obstructing investigation into his business
Wilbraham, MA1 day ago
Suspect fraudulently withdrew money from West Springfield bank
West Springfield, MA1 day ago
Connecticut’s hibernating bears are waking up
Plainville, CT19 hours ago
8 of the Best Spots in Connecticut for Finger Lickin’ Chicken Wings
Brookfield, CT1 day ago
Animal Control Officer Placed on Leave Amid Investigation at Beacon Falls Farm
Beacon Falls, CT3 days ago
Hartford police: Woman reported missing was found
Hartford, CT3 hours ago
VIDEO: Waterbury police search for suspect in double shooting
Waterbury, CT1 day ago
State Pier subcontractor files suit for unpaid invoices
New London, CT4 days ago
Developers propose 670 apartments for Connecticut town
West Hartford, CT3 days ago
One killed in house fire on Vernon Street in Manchester
Manchester, CT1 day ago
New restaurant has equipment stolen
Meriden, CT2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy