Eva Longoria Stuns in Chic Blazer As She Takes Paris By Storm

The actress brought her fashion A-game to the City of Love.

Eva Longoria is a stunner in her latest photos!



The Desperate Housewives actress, 47, shared a few snaps from her trip to Paris.



In the photos, Longoria donned a sophisticated and chic cream-colored pantsuit that almost matched the aesthetic of the hotel hallway she was striking poses in.



The outfit featured matching pants and a blazer that was held together in the front by a brown buckle. She donned a skin-tight tube top of the same color underneath and accessorized her look with layered necklaces including a cross necklace that came down to her chest.



As for her glam, she styled her classic brown locks with bouncy curls and wore a bold eye-makeup look.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The first photo captured the actress walking out of what appears to be an upscale hotel building, with the second snap featuring her walking the halls of the hotel.



"Back in the city of love, Paris ✨🇫🇷," she wrote in the caption.



Longoria previously visited for Paris Fashion Week, where she walked the runway at L'Oréal's womenswear spring 2023 show.



The actress donned a silver sequined minidress embellished with white feathers throughout as she strutted down the runway for the Le Defile Walk Your Worth show. She paired the look with strappy silver heels while accessorizing with silver rings and diamond stud earrings.



"Another year, another Le Défilé! What a special show @lorealparis 💫💫" she wrote in a post filled with snaps from the fashion show.



When in Paris, keep the fashion content flowing!