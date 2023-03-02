Marlin Solidarity Economy Panel visits with MHS students

The Marlin Solidarity Economy Panels consisting of representatives from local businesses and organizations spoke to the Marlin High School Black Social Economics Senior Class Friday, Feb. 10, at the school auditorium.

Under the direction of Dr. Sharon DeLoach, MISD Director of Student Services. Dr. Karynecia Conner, PhD Baylor University candidate, served as moderator.

Students were provided the opportunity to understand aspects of economic lives in Marlin and how social and professional networks help move money, resources, and ideas throughout the Marlin Community.

The panelists included Chelly Bell - Juneteenth Association, Herman Bell - Paul Funeral Home and Cremation, Ethelene Green - BTW Marlin Chapter & Alumni Association, Elizabeth Richardson - Falls County Retired Teachers Association, Bobbie Milton - BTW Marlin Chapter & Retired Teachers Association and Shamera Kirk Whatley - BJ’s Tiny Tots Day Care/J & K Warming & Cooling Shelter.

The panelists shared how they contribute to the local community through time, talents, and gifts through their organization or business.

Topics included being actively involved in social change and how organizations and businesses work together to strengthen one another.