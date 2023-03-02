Open in App
Marlin, TX
See more from this location?
Marlin Democrat

Marlin Solidarity Economy Panel visits with MHS students

By Elizabeth Richardson,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qhnAe_0l5UAQFO00

The Marlin Solidarity Economy Panels consisting of representatives from local businesses and organizations spoke to the Marlin High School Black Social Economics Senior Class Friday, Feb. 10, at the school auditorium.

Under the direction of Dr. Sharon DeLoach, MISD Director of Student Services. Dr. Karynecia Conner, PhD Baylor University candidate, served as moderator.

Students were provided the opportunity to understand aspects of economic lives in Marlin and how social and professional networks help move money, resources, and ideas throughout the Marlin Community.

The panelists included Chelly Bell - Juneteenth Association, Herman Bell - Paul Funeral Home and Cremation, Ethelene Green - BTW Marlin Chapter & Alumni Association, Elizabeth Richardson - Falls County Retired Teachers Association, Bobbie Milton - BTW Marlin Chapter & Retired Teachers Association and Shamera Kirk Whatley - BJ’s Tiny Tots Day Care/J & K Warming & Cooling Shelter.

The panelists shared how they contribute to the local community through time, talents, and gifts through their organization or business.

Topics included being actively involved in social change and how organizations and businesses work together to strengthen one another.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Marlin, TX newsLocal Marlin, TX
Rotary Club, John Barrett and Marlin’s Economic Development Corporation
Marlin, TX3 hours ago
Roger Nutt recognized with Rotary Paul Harris Fellowship x3
Marlin, TX14 days ago
Mayor gives State of the City address
Marlin, TX11 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kemp Carver Elementary to be awarded with $10,000 check on Wednesday, March 8
Bryan, TX19 hours ago
University High School Free Tax Assistance Program
Waco, TX1 day ago
Killeen ISD names interim superintendent
Killeen, TX1 day ago
Killeen ISD special needs prom in need of prom attire donations
Killeen, TX1 day ago
Free Type 2 diabetes program to start in Waco
Waco, TX2 days ago
Unaccompanied burial to take place for Navy veteran
Killeen, TX1 day ago
The story behind the recent surge to revitalize the City of Lott
Lott, TX4 days ago
New Habitat for Humanity build
Waco, TX3 days ago
Waco considers buyout program for residents in flood plains
Waco, TX1 day ago
Residents shop for merchandise during Bargain Blitz
Bryan, TX3 days ago
Text messages shown in former Waco daycare owner retrial
Waco, TX1 day ago
Killeen man finds his missing pitbull 1,500 miles away in New York
Killeen, TX1 day ago
Open Letter: Killeen’s Tornado’s Sirens Go Off In The City
Killeen, TX5 days ago
Keyonte George named Big 12 Freshman of the Year
Waco, TX2 days ago
New scam surfaces in Groesbeck
Groesbeck, TX2 days ago
Neighbors rescue Bryan woman from house fire
Bryan, TX3 days ago
LIVE UPDATES: Fraser told daughter to hide medication after baby’s overdose death at day care
Waco, TX1 day ago
Four displaced in Temple house fire
Temple, TX2 days ago
Salado, Texas Couple Struck By Lightning On Interstate 35 Heading To Austin
Salado, TX5 days ago
Salad and Go coming to Waco
Waco, TX5 days ago
Houston men arrested for stealing mail from USPS outgoing mailbox in College Station
College Station, TX1 day ago
Bryan HS students hospitalized after taking THC edibles, three arrested
Bryan, TX5 days ago
Train, car involved in Downtown Waco accident
Waco, TX5 days ago
Killeen arrests several individuals in warrant roundup
Killeen, TX4 days ago
Fire in Temple damages RV, leaving one without home
Temple, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy