‘Chicago Fire’ Finally Explains Kelly Severide’s Absence

(Photo by: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC via Getty Images)

Chicago Fire quickly managed to explain why Taylor Kinney’s Kelly Severide is missing from firehouse 51.

Kinney recently walked away from the series to deal with an unknown personal issue, and the writers were left scrambling to work him out of the current storyline. Because the show had several episodes in the arsenal, they had some time to perfect a plan. Last night they revealed that the lieutenant will be away from work while he undergoes specialized arson training.

Captain Tim Van Meter casually shared the information with Chief Wallace Boden at the beginning of the March 1 installment. Van Meter explained that Severide will be gone for an unspecified amount of time while he attends “the best arson investigation training program in the world.”

“I know it will be a burden on this house for a while,” he added.

‘Chicago Fire’ Co-Creator Derek Hass Announces Upcoming Exit

Deadline reported Kinney’s abrupt hiatus on January 20th. A source with Chicago Fire told the publication that the 11-year series regular is officially on a leave of absence. But they didn’t elaborate on the reason aside from saying it was personal.

Kinney has since gone silent on his Instagram account, which has left fans wondering if the actor is well. But judging by the write-off, it seems that the producers are hopeful he will return.

The news came just over two months after learning that another key player in Chicago Fire, co-creator and co-showrunner Derek Haas, is on his way out.

Variety reported on Nov. 4 that Hass decided the current season is his last. The move is not due to any behind-the-scenes drama, however. Hass simply wants to move on with his career after 11 years with the One Chicago franchise.

“Although I am leaving Wolf Entertainment next year to focus on creating new shows, I’m entirely committed to delivering amazing episodes of Chicago Fire and FBI: International through the end of the current seasons,” he said in a statement. “I learned everything I know about storytelling, pace, characters, production values, and hiring the best cast, crews, and staffs from Dick Wolf and Peter Jankowski. And as hard as it is to leave a place you love and have called home for over a decade, including incredible support from Universal Television, NBC, and CBS, I look forward to building my own brand in entertainment.”