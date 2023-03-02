Report: Jacksonville Jaguars Expected To Franchise Tag Evan Engram

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported today that the Jaguars will be keeping Evan Engram in 2023, potentially on the franchise tag they are expected to place on him by March 7.

Sound familiar?

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jaguars are expected to use the franchise tag on tight end Evan Engram by the March 7 deadline.

Teams have until 4 p.m. on March 7 to designate players with the franchise or transition tags, giving them the next few weeks to decide which players they want to keep out of the free agent pool.

With the next two weeks helping each team create a clearer vision of their offseasons, it begs the question: should the Jaguars be interested in using the franchise tag for the third consecutive season?

Jacksonville and general manager Trent Baalke have used the franchise tag in each of the last two offseasons, each time placing it on left tackle Cam Robinson. Robinson played the 2021 season on the tag, but he signed a contract extension last April after initially being tagged.

After placing the tag on Engram, the Jaguars will have until July 17 to strike an extension with him before he officially has to play on the one-year tag.

"So hopefully something gets done and, and I think, you know, it's mutual over there. Haven't had too many conversations yet. But the interest is there on both sides for me to come back," Engram told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Feb. 20.

"And obviously, I would love to come back as well. But like you said, it's a business. Man, I definitely felt like you know, I put a lot of great things on film, I had a lot of great results this year, and I was a big part of helping my team win. So when you do that, at the pass catcher position, we have a lot of highlight plays, and you know, you do something special with the football, you know, those guys get taken care of financially-wise."

Engram had a career year in 2022 as he caught 73 passes for 766 yards and four touchdowns, along with 12 catches for 124 yards and a touchdown in two playoff games.

Engram not only finished fourth among all tight ends in receiving yards, but he set a franchise record for receptions and receiving yards by a tight end in a single season.

Engram himself addressed the possibility of the franchise tag in the same February interview, stating that he thinks it would be temporary.

"It's a hypothetical. So it could happen, it could not. But you know, if that happens, I think that'll be a placeholder, you know, to get something done. I think that's just kind of just the way I feel about it," Engram said.

"And if it does come to that, you know, there'll be conversations had with my team and we'll move forward from there, but if that does happen, I'm gonna be blessed either way, and we'll figure something out long- a term that can mean that both sides will be happy with this."

Engram was set to become one of the Jaguars' top free agents, along with former second-round pick and four-year starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor.

"Again, I think with Jawaan and Evan, I don’t want to speak for them, they know how we feel about them, and I think we know how they feel about us, and there’s a win-win in there somewhere. We’ve just got to get to that," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday.

"Negotiations are ongoing, and they’re something that, they’re not going to get finished today, but we’ve got a nice window here before free agency starts, and our goal is to try to close those deals within that window.”