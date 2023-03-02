Liberty police have been in touch with person of interest in Jewell threat

The Liberty Police Department is in contact with the person of interest related to threatening social-media posts directed at William Jewell College deemed credible Monday.

The campus was closed and classes were virtual Tuesday in response to the threats posted by the suspect.

The individual is currently receiving mental health treatment, according to Liberty police.

"We want to thank everyone who reported their concerns to our department," the Liberty Police Department said. "This is a great example of if you see something, say something."

The suspect was a former student at William Jewell College.

Liberty police and Clay County Sheriff's Office deputies have stepped up patrols on campus and Jewell also announced extra security steps to enhance campus-wide safety efforts.

According to the Liberty Police Department, this incident is still under investigation.