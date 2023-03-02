Ga. musician killed along with 3 family members in apparent Ohio murder-suicide, deputies say
5 days ago
A Georgia native and performer who relocated to Ohio has been found dead alongside three of his family members. His 20-year-old daughter was also shot and is in critical condition.
Ohio-based thrash metal band Critical Khaos identified Steven Cain, one of the victims, as their lead singer. His 13-year-old son was also killed.
The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio says they were serving civil paperwork at a home on Monday morning and as they approached, they heard several gunshots. When they got inside, they found four people dead and a fifth victim in critical condition.
The victims who died were identified as Steven Cain, 50, Teresa Cain, 46, William Felton, 74, and Ethan Cain, 13. Samantha Cain, 20, was taken to The University of Cincinnati Medical Center where she remains in critical condition.
Investigators later determined that Steven Cain’s wife, Teresa, was responsible for shooting her family members before shooting herself.
