Open in App
Augusta, GA
See more from this location?
WSB Radio

Ga. musician killed along with 3 family members in apparent Ohio murder-suicide, deputies say

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sTG9T_0l5U60EQ00

A Georgia native and performer who relocated to Ohio has been found dead alongside three of his family members. His 20-year-old daughter was also shot and is in critical condition.

Ohio-based thrash metal band Critical Khaos identified Steven Cain, one of the victims, as their lead singer. His 13-year-old son was also killed.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio says they were serving civil paperwork at a home on Monday morning and as they approached, they heard several gunshots. When they got inside, they found four people dead and a fifth victim in critical condition.

The victims who died were identified as Steven Cain, 50, Teresa Cain, 46, William Felton, 74, and Ethan Cain, 13. Samantha Cain, 20, was taken to The University of Cincinnati Medical Center where she remains in critical condition.

Investigators later determined that Steven Cain’s wife, Teresa, was responsible for shooting her family members before shooting herself.

In a post on the band’s Facebook page , Steven Cain said he was raised in Augusta, Ga. before moving to Connecticut in 2012 and the Cincinnati area in 2015.

He added that he worked in safety and environmental management at an R&D facility. He also said he wrote 13 poetry and short story books and a horror novel.

The band has set up a GoFundMe to help Steven Cain’s surviving daughter.

“Our goal is to raise as much money for her as possible for her to use for whatever expenses she will face once she is awake as her life will have been changed completely,” the band wrote.

You can donate to the GoFundMe HERE .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Prison Escape: Authorities in Georgia searching for 'dangerous' convicted killer on the run
Oconee, GA1 day ago
Deputies searching for Georgia man who stole ambulance, dumped it short distance away
Augusta, GA1 day ago
Georgia inmate who left work detail back in custody, sheriff says
Midway-hardwick, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Driver sentenced in deadly Aiken hit-and-run crash
Aiken, SC16 hours ago
11-year-old Waynesville student dies unexpectedly; Sheriff’s office investigating
Waynesville, OH19 hours ago
70-year-old woman shot and killed in Aiken
Aiken, SC5 hours ago
Upstate man sentenced to 20 years for shooting girlfriend
Greenwood, SC1 day ago
Head-on collision in McDuffie County injures 16-year-old and another man
Mitchell, GA22 hours ago
Ohio man detains robbery suspect at gunpoint
Middletown, OH2 days ago
Police arrest 15-year-old in February shooting that killed 17-year-old
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Man wanted for stealing Gold Cross ambulance in Augusta
Augusta, GA1 day ago
2 local inmates die within 2 hours – including concrete truck thief
Grovetown, GA2 days ago
Gunshot victim shows up at Cincinnati hospital
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Car crashes into pole in Dayton; Woman hospitalized
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Grovetown Elementary School teacher physically attacked by student
Grovetown, GA20 hours ago
Man Collapses and Dies in Booking Area at Local Jail
Grovetown, GA3 days ago
Police identify pregnant woman killed in Colerain Township shooting
Colerain Township, OH4 days ago
3 More Tornadoes Hit SW Ohio
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Caught on cam: Middletown father defends nursing wife from home invader
Middletown, OH5 days ago
One woman dead, 8 injured, after trampling incident at Main Street Armory
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Inmate death under investigation in Richmond County
Grovetown, GA3 days ago
Cyber-crooks get nearly $90K from 2 local seniors
Evans, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy