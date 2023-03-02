Ga. musician killed along with 3 family members in apparent Ohio murder-suicide, deputies say

A Georgia native and performer who relocated to Ohio has been found dead alongside three of his family members. His 20-year-old daughter was also shot and is in critical condition.

Ohio-based thrash metal band Critical Khaos identified Steven Cain, one of the victims, as their lead singer. His 13-year-old son was also killed.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio says they were serving civil paperwork at a home on Monday morning and as they approached, they heard several gunshots. When they got inside, they found four people dead and a fifth victim in critical condition.

The victims who died were identified as Steven Cain, 50, Teresa Cain, 46, William Felton, 74, and Ethan Cain, 13. Samantha Cain, 20, was taken to The University of Cincinnati Medical Center where she remains in critical condition.

Investigators later determined that Steven Cain’s wife, Teresa, was responsible for shooting her family members before shooting herself.

In a post on the band’s Facebook page , Steven Cain said he was raised in Augusta, Ga. before moving to Connecticut in 2012 and the Cincinnati area in 2015.

He added that he worked in safety and environmental management at an R&D facility. He also said he wrote 13 poetry and short story books and a horror novel.

The band has set up a GoFundMe to help Steven Cain’s surviving daughter.

“Our goal is to raise as much money for her as possible for her to use for whatever expenses she will face once she is awake as her life will have been changed completely,” the band wrote.

You can donate to the GoFundMe