A 16-year-old Gwinnett County girl thought she was taking Percocet; now she’s dead

6 days ago
A 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were arrested after a counterfeit drug laced with fentanyl led to the overdose death of a teenage girl.

Gwinnett County Police arrested Drolvin Calix-Rodriguez of Lawrenceville and Elizabeth Elliott of Norcross after a counterfeit Percocet laced with fentanyl led to the overdose of a 16-year-old girl.

Calix-Rodriguez is charged with two counts of sale of a schedule I or II controlled substance, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of a stolen firearm during commissions of a crime.

Elliott is charged with the sale of a controlled substance.

Police did not release the teen’s identity and it’s unclear when she died.

Gwinnett police said they would continue to work with the District Attorney’s office to prosecute and charge people with felony murder and other charges for overdose deaths caused by drug trafficking and distribution.

The Drug Enforcement Administration says just 2 milligrams of fentanyl can kill someone depending on their body size, tolerance, and past usage.

Drug dealers mix fentanyl with other drugs because of its potency and low cost, according to the DEA. The drug is 100x more potent than morphine.

