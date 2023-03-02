SOUND ON: Baby elephant enjoys enrichment at OKC Zoo

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Playing, exploring and learning are all parts of growing up – and the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden’s littlest elephant family member has been doing just that.

Rama, who celebrated her first birthday in January , recently got to enjoy some special vegetation at the zoo’s Sanctuary Asia.

Dr. Jennifer D. captured the moment on camera when Rama just couldn’t hold back her delight at the enrichment.

“Enrichment is the action of improving or enhancing the quality or experience of something that our animals encounter,” according to the zoo . “OKC Zoo caretakers use daily enrichment to enhance the quality of an animal’s habitat, and to offer opportunities for animals to participate in species specific behaviors such as foraging and exploration.”

You can watch the elephant herd interact with enrichment Wednesday, March 15, at 10 a.m.

Rama is the fourth calf to be born at the zoo and the fourth offspring for her mother, Asha.

The zoo is home to eight Asian elephants including Rex, Asha, Chandra, Kandula, Bowie , Achara, Kairavi, and Rama.

For more information, visit the OKC Zoo’s website .

