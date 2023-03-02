Salesforce stock has 26% upside as Marc Benioff's company shows resolve on 'disciplined growth,' Bank of America says
By Phil Rosen,
5 days ago
Bank of America adjusted its price target for Salesforce stock from $200 to $235 on Thursday.
That represents about a 26% upside from the current price of $186.
"Margin outlook reflects major step towards disciplined growth," analysts said.
Bank of America strategists raised their price objective for Salesforce stock from $200 to $235 on Thursday, following a better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings report from the company on Wednesday.
Shares of Salesforce jumped more than 11% Thursday to $186, and BofA's adjustment to its price target represents a roughly 26% upside for the stock. Year-to-date, shares have climbed just under 40%.
In a note to clients, the BofA strategists praised the Salesforce's total revenue, cloud sales and services, and company-wide changes, among other factors that informed the analysis.
The upbeat earnings report reflects "a major step forward in Salesforce's commitment to disciplined growth and delivering [free cash flow] conversion," BofA said, adding that the EPS of $1.68 easily exceeded their forecast of $1.36.
They noted that the year-ahead outlook from the company is well above the bank's expectations.
