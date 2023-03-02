Feed Louisville birds

When you have guests, you feed them. It’s only polite.
Roy Smith via Wikimedia Commons
Our local skies house everything from
warblers to thrushes
.
So how can you invite them to your garden?
Feed them, of course. Late winter to early spring is a
crucial time
for putting out birdfeeders, as natural food sources may be depleted. Let’s fly through some need-to-knows to keep you popular with the local birds.
Feeder types 🪶
There are
three basic types
of feeders:
seed, suet, and nectar
.
Seed feeders are the most versatile. Black-oil sunflower seeds appeal to the greatest number of birds, according to the Audubon Guide to Bird Feeding . They’ve also got homemade recipes that everyone will be chirping about. Suet (or beef fat) is a high-energy treat for bug eaters, and you can make a DIY feeder from an onion bag . Be warned: Warmer weather turns suet cakes rancid, which keeps birds away. Nectar feeders give hummingbirds and orioles a sweet treat. Opt for a low-capacity feeder to make sure you’re cleaning it regularly.
Browse
Wild Birds Unlimited
to get a feel for the different types. Then, mix and match to make your home the
flock
of the town.
The perfect setup 🪶
You want to give songbirds an easy meal —
not squirrels, cats, or birds of prey
— so set up the perfect perch.
The magic numbers for a feeder pole are
30 feet
from any windows and
10 feet
from cover, particularly native plant cover. In fact, you can even spruce up your garden with
bird-friendly plants
.
Maintenance 🪶
Monitoring your feeders is key to keeping the local ecosystem healthy.
Clean seed feeders
twice a year (in the spring and fall), and keep an eye out after rain.
To avoid avian diseases (and connect with other birders), keep tabs on the local
Audubon Society
. Call the
Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources
and take down your feeders if something seems amiss.
