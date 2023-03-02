This Navy veteran was killed 24 years ago. Here's an update.

RICHMOND, Va. -- For the past 24 years, the Northington family has been struggling with grief, pain and unanswered questions since the death of their loved one, Henry "Eddie" Northington.

Hikers found Northington's head on the morning of March 1, 1999. It was sitting on the pedestrian bridge over the railroad tracks along James River Park’s Northbank near Texas Beach.

His body was found later that afternoon in the James River less than a mile away.

The Navy veteran was described as a wanderer who was estranged from part of his family because he was gay.

"All of this would be so much different now. People look at people differently now. You know, he was gay, they wouldn't have thought that was bad. This crime would not have been, it would still not be sitting where it is. If it happened today," Eddie's sister Donna Russell said in a 2022 interview.

Since CBS 6 aired Eddie's story in June 2022 , Richmond Police Cold Case detective George Wade has received new information and is following up on all leads.

"I feel like we're going in the right direction," Wade said. "However we still need some more information involved in the case."

At the time of his death, it was reported that Northington lived in a homeless camp near where his body was found.

"We did have some information about that it was money related to the homeless camp," Wade said. "We are following down some of those leads. We've received several different leads involving this case, and we're trying to vet them all."

The Navy veteran's family is hoping that 2023 is the year they can finally put the haunting homicide to rest while also bringing justice to their brother's killer or killers.

Anyone with tips can call 833 RTCFNVA or (804) 646-5110. You can also email tips@reopenthecase.org.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .