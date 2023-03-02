GoFundMe Started to Help Morristown Math Teacher Who Passed Away Suddenly

MORRISTOWN, NJ - A GoFundMe has been started for Morristown High School math teach Michael Caruso who passed away suddenly According to the post, Caruso was a husband, father, son, friend and mentor to his students. According to his obituary, Caruso worked at Morristown High School as a math teacher for the past 11 years.

The fundraiser was started by his friends to help his family, wife Jillian and daughter Calleigh. As of Thursday March 2, $24,000 has been raised.

Many past students wrote fond memories of the times they had Caruso as a teacher.

"He was truly a teacher I will never forget", wrote one. "Mr Caruso was an excellent, caring teacher who made a difference. He is missed so much", wrote another.

Past colleagues from Elmwood Park also said he was a "phenomenal colleague at Elmwood Park High School"

Respects are being received Friday, March 3, 2023 from 4-8pm at Dangler Funeral Home, 600 Speedwell Avenue, Morris Plains. (A continued flow throughout the Funeral Home will aid in keeping all of us healthy and safe, with everyone having an opportunity to pay their respects.) A Funeral Mass for Michael will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 10:00am at St. Virgil’s Church, 250 Speedwell Avenue, Morris Plains. Interment will follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Morris Township.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations in memory of Mike may be made to: Morris Educational Foundation, 50 Early Street, Morristown, NJ 07960 (www.morriseducationfoundation.org).

To donate, click HERE



