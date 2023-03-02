Open in App
Bellefonte, PA
WTAJ

Centre County man calls 911 claiming cops were mind controlling him, police say

By Jared Weaver,

5 days ago

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man was jailed in Centre County after he made multiple reports to 911 that he was being mind controlled by police, according to the charges filed.

James Surovec, 29, of Bellefonte, used the Centre County 911 emergency line more than 24 times within roughly two weeks to report that police were torturing and mind controlling him, Bellefonte Borough police wrote in a criminal complaint.

James Surovec mugshot from Centre County Prison

During the calls that lasted from Wednesday, Feb. 22, to Thursday, March, 2, Surovec would be vulgar to dispatchers and claim that police were wiretapping, harassing, and even torturing him, according to the complaint.

Police said that when an officer called Surovec to warn him about putting in the non-emergency reports, he claimed Bellefonte police were using “neuroweapons” against him and a spyware program called “Pegasus.”

When officers went to Surovec’s apartment to speak with him, police said he claimed he was from the CIA and spoke in the third person. He said to police that they were mind-controlling him, the complaint reads.

Police noted in the charges filed that by putting in the false emergency reports, “Surovec was misusing the 911 services which is taking up senseless time and effort of the dispatching center.”

Surovec faces 24 misdemeanor charges of false use of communications of 911 systems, according to court documents. He was lodged in Centre County Prison, with bail denied.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 8.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

