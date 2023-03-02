Centre County man calls 911 claiming cops were mind controlling him, police say
By Jared Weaver,
5 days ago
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man was jailed in Centre County after he made multiple reports to 911 that he was being mind controlled by police, according to the charges filed.
James Surovec, 29, of Bellefonte, used the Centre County 911 emergency line more than 24 times within roughly two weeks to report that police were torturing and mind controlling him, Bellefonte Borough police wrote in a criminal complaint.
During the calls that lasted from Wednesday, Feb. 22, to Thursday, March, 2, Surovec would be vulgar to dispatchers and claim that police were wiretapping, harassing, and even torturing him, according to the complaint.
Police said that when an officer called Surovec to warn him about putting in the non-emergency reports, he claimed Bellefonte police were using “neuroweapons” against him and a spyware program called “Pegasus.”
When officers went to Surovec’s apartment to speak with him, police said he claimed he was from the CIA and spoke in the third person. He said to police that they were mind-controlling him, the complaint reads.
Comments / 0