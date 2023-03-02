Old Richton Road closed for utility work in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Old Richton Road in Forrest County is closed for utility work on Thursday, March 2.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported the road will be closed until 5:00 p.m. on Thursday while crews perform utility work.

Access to Old Richton Road from Evelyn Gandy Parkway is temporarily closed while the work is being performed.

Drivers are asked to take an alternate route while crews work.

