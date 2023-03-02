Open in App
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Tesla says it broke ground on $375 million lithium refinery in Nueces County

By Chase Rogers, Corpus Christi Caller Times,

6 days ago

Editor's note: This article was updated after its initial publication to include additional details about a notice posted outside Tesla's construction site.

Construction is underway on electric automaker Tesla's proposed $375 million lithium refinery in western Nueces County, company executives announced Wednesday.

The Austin-based automaker’s announcement came two hours into its investor day presentation. The brief update on the site was included in a segment on the company's manufacturing efforts, which include the proposed plant outside Corpus Christi.

"This is a good example of something where we're basically talking about breaking ground and starting commissioning within 10 months with actual production in 12 months," said Drew Baglino, Tesla senior vice president of powertrain and energy engineering, during the presentation.

It's unclear when construction first began. Tesla, which reportedly disbanded its media relations department in 2020, did not respond to a media inquiry Wednesday.

A Texas Commission on Environmental Quality notice posted at the rural construction site states the estimated start date and projected end date were Dec. 15, 2022, and Dec. 1, 2023, respectively. On Friday, an office trailer, generator and shipping containers were present at the site.

The site is located west of Corpus Christi and near the intersection of U.S. Highway 77 and County Road 28 — just a few miles away from the city of Driscoll. The facility will package and ship battery-grade lithium hydroxide, a key component for the batteries in Tesla's EV fleet and products.

The timeline described by Baglino during the live-streamed presentation and posted at the site is a year shorter compared to what Tesla estimated in tax abatement paperwork last year. He said this is a result of "collaboration and internal execution of construction with local communities."

Baglino showed a digital rendering of the 50 gigawatt-hour-per-year refinery, referring to the plant as the Corpus Christi Lithium Refinery, and commented on the location's proximity to the Port of Corpus Christi and connectivity to railroads.

Up to 250 temporary jobs will be created during the next two years, and the operation of the plant would create a total of 162 permanent jobs, according to a tax abatement application Tesla submitted to Robstown Independent School District last year.

Initially, Tesla planned to garner tax breaks from both the Robstown school district and Nueces County. However, it later announced through a county-issued news release that it dropped its application.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said getting a foothold in the lithium refining business would be a “license to print money.” However, at least two lithium industry leaders are skeptical of the automaker's path forward, one telling the Caller-Times the lack of details available on the proposal could be a tough sell for investors.

Staff photographer Angela Piazza contributed to reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Tesla says it broke ground on $375 million lithium refinery in Nueces County

