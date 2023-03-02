Open in App
South Bend, IN
Sporting News

Mike Brey celebrates win in final Notre Dame home game by doing shots with students at local bar

By Nick Brinkerhoff,

5 days ago

After 23 years at the helm for Notre Dame, Mike Brey coached his final home game for the Fighting Irish on Wednesday night. Brey announced in January that this would be his final season in South Bend, Indiana, but never officially closed the door on coaching elsewhere in the future.

Wednesday's game-turned-celebration ended in familiar fashion, with Notre Dame defeating No. 25 Pittsburgh, which had been in first place in the ACC, 88-81. The Irish improved to 315-76 at Purcell Pavilion during Brey's tenure.

"What an unbelievable night," Brey said over the public address system after the triumph. "We defended pretty much the whole game. I thought we were good defensively. It was neat for our seniors to finish like that."

Yet the party didn't stop following the action on the court. In fact, it was just getting started, just like Brey promised.

DeCOURCY: ACC deserves disrespect it is getting from NET rankings

Earlier in the week, Brey was talking about his final home game and what his plans were following the final buzzer. The coach admitted he'd never been to the famous local dive bar, the Linebacker Lounge, in his 23 years at the school. That was going to change, and with no time limits attached.

"We're closing that sucker," Brey said. "There ain't no curfew tomorrow."

Brey put his imaginary party hat on and got started on some early St. Patrick's Day celebrations in typical Irish fashion -- with a shot of Jameson.

MORE: NCAA tourney bracket projections: UCLA on cusp of a No. 1 seed

He spent the night talking with students, reminiscing about the past and soaking in every last moment. "You guys are awesome," Brey said to a group of students. "We've had some great student crowds. You guys are awesome, man."

The Fighting Irish will wrap up the regular-season schedule on Saturday at Clemson. This season season hasn't been kind to Notre Dame -- holding a 3-16 record in ACC play and 11-19 overall -- but Brey isn't focused on that. Right now, it's all about the celebration, as he told fans inside Purcell Pavilion before walking out one final time.

"We may lose games, but we never lose a party."

