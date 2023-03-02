AZ Aloha Festival,St. Patrick’s Day Parade,Ostrich Festival & more Valley events

Hello March and hello fun! Here are five big events coming to the Valley this month!

MELROSE ON 7TH AVENUE STREET FAIR

Shop local at this Phoenix event! There will be more than 200 local arts and crafts vendors along with over a dozen food trucks featured at this street fair.

Date: Saturday, March 4, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: According to event officials, the fair is located on 7th Avenue from Camelback Road south to Indian School Road. Click here to see a map of the Melrose area.

Cost: Free to attend

THE ORIGINAL HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

Dunk into some fun with The Original Harlem Globetrotters this March! The team makes a world tour stop in Prescott, Phoenix and Glendale!



Cost: ticket prices vary in each location.

Prescott Valley



Date: Friday, March 3, at 7 p.m.

Location: Findlay Toyota Center [ 3201 N. Main St.]

Phoenix



Date: Saturday, March 4, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Location: Footprint Center [210 E Jefferson St]

Glendale



Date: Sunday, March 5, at 2 p.m.

Location: Desert Diamond Arena [9400 W Maryland Ave]

PHOENIX ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

Strike gold at this free family event! “It really doesn’t matter if you have a lot of Irish heritage, a little Irish heritage, none at all- you- know- come out and support, wear green and have a great day. One of our models is that we try to make it the greenest day in the desert,” said Jeff Aspland, of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Faire, to ABC15 Arizona.



Date: Saturday, March 11, at 10 a.m.

Location: The parade starts on 3rd and Oak streets in Phoenix. Click here to see the parade route.

Cost: Free

Keep this in mind: There’s also a fair you can check out after the parade. It’ll be located at Margaret T. Hance Park. This event does have a cost to get it in, except for children under age 12- more information can be found here .

THE ARIZONA ALOHA FESTIVAL

“ We have multiple stages of entertainment that goes throughout the day. So, if you never leave a certain area, you would be at your own mini event- you’ll hear entertainment going on from Polynesian dancing to chanting to storytelling,” said Lani Auwen from the Arizona Aloha Festival.

Date: March 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Tempe Town Lake [620 N. Mill Ave]

Cost: Free to attend

33RD ANNUAL CHANDLER CHAMBER OSTRICH FESTIVAL

“We have everything from a carnival to food vendors-all kinds of great food- as well as hands on activities,” said Terri Kimble, president & CEO of the Chandler Chamber of Commerce.



Dates: the festival runs from March 16 to the 19 th . Here are the hours of operation.

Thursday: 4 p.m.- 11 p.m. Friday: 2 p.m.- 12 a.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. – 12 a.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. – 11 p. m.



. Here are the hours of operation. Location: Tumbleweed Park is located between McQueen Road to the east and Arizona Avenue in Chandler.

Cost: General admission ticket prices range from $15 to $35 while VIP admission tickets range from $50 to $175.

Keep this in mind: This is a cashless event, and the clear bag policy has been implemented; “diaper bags will be permitted upon inspection.”

DON’T FORGET, WE’RE IN SPRING TRAINING SEASON

Now if you want to come in clutch for the family this month, you can’t forget that there are 15 MLB teams in the Valley! Click here for your full Arizona Cactus League guide.

