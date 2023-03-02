Open in App
Phoenix, AZ
See more from this location?
ABC15 Arizona

AZ Aloha Festival,St. Patrick’s Day Parade,Ostrich Festival & more Valley events

By Nicole Gutierrez,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y8UKx_0l5U1jmN00

Hello March and hello fun! Here are five big events coming to the Valley this month!

MELROSE ON 7TH AVENUE STREET FAIR

Shop local at this Phoenix event! There will be more than 200 local arts and crafts vendors along with over a dozen food trucks featured at this street fair.

  • Date: Saturday, March 4, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Location: According to event officials, the fair is located on 7th Avenue from Camelback Road south to Indian School Road. Click here to see a map of the Melrose area.
  • Cost: Free to attend

THE ORIGINAL HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

Dunk into some fun with The Original Harlem Globetrotters this March! The team makes a world tour stop in Prescott, Phoenix and Glendale!

  • Cost: ticket prices vary in each location.

Prescott Valley

  • Date: Friday, March 3, at 7 p.m.
  • Location: Findlay Toyota Center [ 3201 N. Main St.]

Phoenix

  • Date: Saturday, March 4, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Location: Footprint Center [210 E Jefferson St]

Glendale

  • Date: Sunday, March 5, at 2 p.m.
  • Location: Desert Diamond Arena [9400 W Maryland Ave]

PHOENIX ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

Strike gold at this free family event! “It really doesn’t matter if you have a lot of Irish heritage, a little Irish heritage, none at all- you- know- come out and support, wear green and have a great day. One of our models is that we try to make it the greenest day in the desert,” said Jeff Aspland, of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Faire, to ABC15 Arizona.

  • Date: Saturday, March 11, at 10 a.m.
  • Location: The parade starts on 3rd and Oak streets in Phoenix. Click here to see the parade route.
  • Cost: Free
  • Keep this in mind: There’s also a fair you can check out after the parade. It’ll be located at Margaret T. Hance Park. This event does have a cost to get it in, except for children under age 12- more information can be found here .

THE ARIZONA ALOHA FESTIVAL

We have multiple stages of entertainment that goes throughout the day. So, if you never leave a certain area, you would be at your own mini event- you’ll hear entertainment going on from Polynesian dancing to chanting to storytelling,” said Lani Auwen from the Arizona Aloha Festival.

  • Date: March 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Location: Tempe Town Lake [620 N. Mill Ave]
  • Cost: Free to attend

33RD ANNUAL CHANDLER CHAMBER OSTRICH FESTIVAL

“We have everything from a carnival to food vendors-all kinds of great food- as well as hands on activities,” said Terri Kimble, president & CEO of the Chandler Chamber of Commerce.

  • Dates: the festival runs from March 16 to the 19 th . Here are the hours of operation.
    • Thursday: 4 p.m.- 11 p.m.
    • Friday: 2 p.m.- 12 a.m.
    • Saturday: 10 a.m. – 12 a.m.
    • Sunday: 10 a.m. – 11 p. m.
  • Location: Tumbleweed Park is located between McQueen Road to the east and Arizona Avenue in Chandler.
  • Cost: General admission ticket prices range from $15 to $35 while VIP admission tickets range from $50 to $175.
  • Keep this in mind: This is a cashless event, and the clear bag policy has been implemented; “diaper bags will be permitted upon inspection.”

DON’T FORGET, WE’RE IN SPRING TRAINING SEASON

Now if you want to come in clutch for the family this month, you can’t forget that there are 15 MLB teams in the Valley! Click here for your full Arizona Cactus League guide.

Chicago Cubs 2023 spring training food menu at Sloan Park

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arizona State newsLocal Arizona State
These Are The Best Restaurants In Arizona, According to ChatGPT
Phoenix, AZ21 hours ago
Popular Restaurant Chain's First Glendale Location Opens with Exciting Grand Opening Giveaways
Glendale, AZ17 hours ago
6 Restaurants Are Now Open Inside Epicenter at Agritopia in Gilbert
Gilbert, AZ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Inaugural Arizona Taco & Margarita Festival comes to Glendale in March
Glendale, AZ2 days ago
Don’t Miss This Cool WestWorld of Scottsdale Event Happening Later This Month
Scottsdale, AZ2 days ago
Arizona resident finds bobcat snuggling in doggie bed
San Manuel, AZ21 hours ago
2 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in Glendale, southern Arizona
Glendale, AZ1 day ago
Popular, Closed Pizza Restaurant Has Re-Opened
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Man accused of 'indecent exposure' at Tempe Town Lake rowing competition
Tempe, AZ1 day ago
Goodguys Brings Classic Cars and Hot Rods to Scottsdale, Arizona
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago
This City in Arizona was just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in America
Flagstaff, AZ2 days ago
Museum of Illusions: First look at this new Scottsdale attraction
Scottsdale, AZ18 hours ago
Tempe and Mesa approve funding for study on expanding streetcar
Tempe, AZ2 hours ago
Five Free Things to Do This Week in Metro Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Recovery home reopens after fire from monsoon lightning
Phoenix, AZ18 hours ago
National Money Show gathers coin collectors and money enthusiasts in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Glendale convenience store
Glendale, AZ1 day ago
Mesquite Fresh Street Mex Expanding to Laveen Village
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Snoop Dogg going on tour with Wiz Khalifa, other hip-hop stars; here’s when they stop in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Memorial for motorcyclist killed in crash is continuously destroyed in Surprise
Surprise, AZ1 day ago
These 7 Phoenix Restaurants are Now Closed. Another is Closing Soon
Phoenix, AZ5 days ago
City to drill 2 large wells in SE Mesa
Mesa, AZ1 day ago
Spotlight: AZ Family Newbie Casey Torres
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Flo Rida, 2 Chainz and Lil Jon to perform at Fiesta De Taco in Tempe
Tempe, AZ1 day ago
California builder changing Arcadia Lite neighborhood
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Ostrich Festival generates millions of dollars for Chandler, report finds
Chandler, AZ2 days ago
‘We’re not really getting to live in our house’: How thousands of Arizonans lost their water supply
Scottsdale, AZ2 days ago
West Valley mother pleads for vandal hitting her son's memorial to stop
Surprise, AZ13 hours ago
Snow blankets mountains near Cave Creek, north Scottsdale, and Mesa
Scottsdale, AZ6 days ago
Photographer Captures Beautiful and Rare Snowfall in Scottsdale, Arizona
Scottsdale, AZ5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy