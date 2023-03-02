Authorities discover crack cocaine on fugitive wanted for attempted murder, various other charges

WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Ohio man faces a litany of charges following an arrest late Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Wheeling Police Department, at around 5:00pm on Tuesday officers with the Department were patrolling the Centre Market area when suspicious activity was observed on 23rd Street. Upon locating the individual involved in the activity, officers discovered crack cocaine in the individual’s possession.

The subject was identified as Germine W. Sims, 29 years old of Columbus, Ohio, and was charged for possession with intent to deliver by the Wheeling Police Department.

It was determined that Sims was also a wanted fugitive out of Scioto County, Ohio on charges including attempted murder, felonious assault, having a weapon under a disability, tampering with evidence, and possession of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl.

Upon his arrest, Sims was transported to the Northern Regional Jail. He was later arraigned by an Ohio County Magistrate who set a cash-only bond of $50,000 for the possession with intent charge. An extradition hearing on the charges originating out-of-state is currently pending.