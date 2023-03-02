Authorities seek public's help with unsolved 2002 homicide in National City

Authorities are asking the public for information to help find the people responsible for a killing that took place 20 years ago in National City.

Just after 7 p.m. Dec. 28, 2002, authorities responded to a call of shots fired at a house on Mann Avenue near Alpha Street. When officers arrived, Cynthia ''Denise'' Peppers, 39, was found dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to her face, according to authorities.

Investigators determined Peppers, a mother of four, was carrying groceries to her house when two vehicles pulled up. People in both vehicles fired multiple shots at three gang members who were standing near Peppers, according to police.

Both vehicles were occupied by four to six people, identified as male.

All of the people involved are believed to have been members of rival street gangs, according to the District Attorney's Office. "These rivalries continue today and were particularly violent in late 2002, early 2003," said Steve Walker, a district attorney spokesperson, in an email Thursday.

Both vehicles drove away from the area, and the three gang members who were standing near Peppers suffered gunshot wounds but survived their injuries, authorities said.

The vehicles were described by witnesses as being a red or orange Nissan 280 or 300ZX and a gray Honda Accord or Acura hatchback.

"We are convinced there are witnesses out there who know which individuals participated in this gang murder," Walker. "We hope their consciences move them to come forward."

Peppers' death is one of a handful of unsolved-gang related cases from late 2002 to early 2003 that the District Attorney's Office is working on alongside the San Diego and National City police departments, Walker said.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the San Diego County District Attorney's Office at (619) 531-4277 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

Staff writer Caleb Lunetta contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .