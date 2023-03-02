Open in App
Memphis, TN
Whitehaven Welcomes First Starbucks

By Lynne Riffenburgh,

6 days ago
Joining a growing area of new businesses surrounding the Southland Mall, a new Starbucks location is currently under construction at 1175 E. Shelby Dr.

All good trips start with coffee, and a trip to the mall can now start with Starbucks. The coffee company has chosen a prime location to begin building in Whitehaven. With a growing population, plenty of residential and commercial development, and high community involvement, Whitehaven is a great place to be.

Perhaps surprisingly, the coffee shop reputed to have a site on every corner doesn’t yet have one open in Whitehaven; the closest is across the state line in Southaven.

On the menu are a plethora of hot and cold beverages including popular favorites Caramel Frappuccino, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Iced Caramel Macchiato, and of course, the renowned Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Starbucks also offers ample food selections for those grabbing breakfast or lunch on the go, from the substantial Double-Smoked Bacon, Cheddar & Egg Sandwich to the lighter Spinach, Feta & Egg White Wrap, and the always tempting Chocolate Croissant.



