Weatherford, TX
KRLD News Radio

Some North Texas school districts closed Friday due to severe weather damage

6 days ago

Several school districts in North Texas are closed today because of school damage from the severe weather that blew through the area on Thursday evening.

Weatherford ISD Because of widespread power outages, debris on roads, and minor damage to some of our campuses, all Weatherford ISD schools and offices will be closed.

McKinney ISD schools and offices will be closed Friday.

Frisco ISD school is canceled and all building closed on Friday.

