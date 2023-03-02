Open in App
Tampa, FL
WFLA

Bern’s new reservation cancellation fee to benefit local food bank

By Athina Morris,

5 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Making a reservation at Bern’s Steakhouse? You better have your credit card handy.

The iconic Tampa steakhouse has a new policy for no-show diners.

From this point forward, you must provide a credit card to hold your reservation. Customers must cancel a day ahead or be subject to a fee. Bern’s will charge $25 per person if given less than 24 hours notice. No-shows will also be subject to a $25 per person charge.

The restaurant’s owner said the fee is intended to create a sense of responsibility. It’s also for a good cause. All proceeds will go toward supporting local food bank Feeding Tampa Bay.

“Bern’s Steak House has been part of this community for more than 65 years, because of our dedication to exceptional quality and service,” says David Laxer, the owner of Bern’s Steak House. “While we’ve been blessed with a healthy reservation book over the years, prime-time reservations have become increasingly challenging as of late. Our team continues to find best practices for accommodating as many reservations as operationally possible, and holding our guests accountable for their commitment to dine is one of many measures we are taking to protect the reservation process. The fee is intended to create a sense of responsibility. A properly cancelled reservation allows for an opening in our system for another guest to dine. In the chance a customer is in default, the monies will go to a good cause that supports community.”

Customers can make a reservation on Bern’s website or by calling 813-251-2421 during regular business hours. More information about their reservation policy is available on the restaurant’s website.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

