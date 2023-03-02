Open in App
Washington State
The News Tribune

Get ready to lose an hour of sleep, WA. Daylight saving time starts soon. Here’s when

By Shaun Goodwin, Hanh Truong,

6 days ago

The start of springtime means longer days with the sun, thanks to daylight saving time.

Also known as “spring forward,” the yearly time change means turning the clock one hour forward. Subsequently, you’ll lose an hour of sleep in March.

When is daylight saving time?

At 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, clocks will skip forward to 3 a.m.

On this day, sunrise and sunset will be one hour later.

Why does daylight saving time exist?

Generally, to increase the amount of sunlight in the Northern Hemisphere.

Contrary to what many may believe, the purpose of saving daylight wasn’t created so farmers could have more time in the field. The first countries to implement the practice were Germany and Austria in 1916, according to online museum WebExhibits , to save fuel for electricity. On April 30, 1916, the clock would increase by one hour until October.

The United States adopted the plan in 1918 to save daylight and establish standard time , but the law was repealed the following year after World War I. The practice became optional for local governments and states.

The time change was inconsistent in the country, with former presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt and Richard Nixon enacting laws in their respective terms to decide how clocks should be set.

By 1966, the Uniform Time Act was established and signed by President Lyndon B. Johnson, creating daylight saving time. And after a few amendments to save energy, daylight saving time would begin on the second Sunday of March and end on the first Sunday of November.

However, not all states observe the time change. The Uniform Time Act allows states to opt-out and stay in standard time all year.

Currently, only Hawaii and most of Arizona observe permanent standard time .

Daylight saving time in Washington

The Washington state Legislature passed a bill in 2019 to remain permanently in daylight-saving time. That means the state would stop changing the clocks twice a year and no longer have to endure darkness before dinner during winter. However, the changes won’t take effect at the state level until Congress votes to allow such a shift. Currently, states can only stay permanently in standard time.

The U.S. Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 in March 2022. The bill will make daylight-saving time permanent starting on Nov. 5, 2023, if the U.S. House of Representatives and President Joe Biden approve it. The bill has been sent to the House , but nothing has been done with it since.

Time change effects on your body

Changing the clock forward by one hour might not seem like much, but it can take a toll on your body.

According to the Sleep Foundation , sleep experts note that the time transition causes “upticks in heart problems, mood disorders, and motor vehicle collisions.” The sleep disruption can also result in insomnia symptoms , which include difficulty sleeping, not feeling well rested, tiredness and irritability.

When does daylight saving time end?

Daylight saving time ends in the fall of 2023 on Sunday, Nov. 5.

At 2 a.m., clocks will go backward one hour to 1 a.m.

