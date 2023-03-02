Open in App
Tampa, FL
WFLA

Buccaneers expected to release TE Cameron Brate, reports say

By Kaycee Sloan,

6 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After it was announced that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were expected to release veteran running back Leonard Fournette, reports now state that the team is expected to release long-time tight end Cameron Brate as well.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Bucs are expected to release Brate in the coming days. The tight end has been with the team since 2014.

Father arrested after daughter, 3 others found dead inside Florida home, deputies say

“#Bucs are expected to release tight end Cam Brate in the coming days, per source. Brate, who played nine seasons in Tampa, has a cap hit of around $5 million. A good run with 273 catches and 33 touchdowns,” Fowler wrote .

During the 2022 season, Brate only appeared in 11 regular season games as he dealt with a concussion followed by a neck injury. In the playoff loss against the Dallas Cowboys, Brate recorded 20 catches for 174 yards and added an eight-yard touchdown catch at the end of the game.

So far in his career, Brate has put up 273 catches for 2,857 yards and 33 touchdowns. He was also a part of the Bucs’ Super Bowl LV champions.

According to NBC Sports , “Tampa Bay would clear just over $2 million in cap space if they process the cut immediately,” and $4 million if he’s released after June 1st.

The remaining tight ends for the Buccaneers are Cade Otton and Ko Kieft, 2022 draft picks who looked promising for the Bucs’ future this past season.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

